This Overlooked Xbox One Launch Game Deserved Better and Remains Great Today

Console launch games carry a massive burden. They are expected to sell hardware, showcase graphics, prove new features, and satisfy early adopters all at once. When they succeed, they become legends tied to a platform’s identity. When they fall short, or even just land in a mixed reception window, they often get criticized and left behind. Over time, that label can stick harder than the truth, even if it is unfair. Many players never return to see whether those games actually improved with distance and perspective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I have gone back to several launch titles years later and had the same reaction, but this game is far better than people said and that still remains true to this day. Ryse: Son of Rome, one of the most visually impressive Xbox One launch games, gained a rocky perception despite solid combat, presentation, and atmosphere. But because it was tied to a troubled console launch and early criticism, it never got the second chance it earned.

Ryse: Son of Rome Was a Rare and Ambitious Game

Image courtesy of microsoft

Ryse: Son of Rome launched alongside the Xbox One in 2013 as a third person action game set in a cinematic version of the Roman Empire. Developed by Crytek, it was built using CryEngine and was widely recognized at release for its detailed, realistic and technically impressive design. Character models, armor detail, facial animation, and environmental lighting were among the most advanced seen on consoles at the time.

The game focused on melee combat built around timing, counters, and execution sequences. While some felt the combat loop was too repetitive, others noted that on higher difficulty settings it required much more precision and awareness. Player performance influenced scoring and rewards, which added structure beyond simple button pressing. It was not a button masher when played as designed but a test of skill.

What made it stand out in the Xbox One launch lineup was tone and presentation. Few launch titles attempt historical cinematic action at that scale. It invoked vibes that players now feel from Red Dead Redemption 2 with its attempt to bring players back to older times. The campaign leaned heavily into spectacle, motion capture, and dramatic staging. In an era filled with shooters and racers at launch, a Roman war drama was a bold genre choice and a creative risk, and one that should have worked.

Ryse Should Have Led a New Age of Xbox

Image courtesy of microsoft

Part of the challenge for Ryse: Son of Rome was timing. The Xbox One launch faced messaging and policy issues that hurt early perception of the platform, and no can forget the always online mistake. Conversations around hardware restrictions and pricing dominated headlines and that shaped how launch titles were judged. Games were not evaluated in isolation. Instead, they were judged as part of a larger narrative around the console.

Because of that, Ryse: Son of Rome often became shorthand for what critics saw as style over depth in early Xbox One software. That label overshadowed what it actually accomplished. It delivered one of the most polished visual showcases of the generation’s opening year and made it clear that cinematic action games could truly show off new hardware.

Looking back now, the industry has embraced cinematic action design far more widely. Many modern action games lean heavily on presentation, performance capture, and guided combat encounters. God of War is one of the best examples of this. In that context, Ryse: Son of Rome feels less like an outlier and more like an early step toward a direction the industry eventually validated.

Xbox Needs to Revisit the Series Today

Image courtesy of microsoft

Today, the game holds up better than many remember. On modern displays and current hardware, its animation work and art remain impressive. Combat feels deliberate, weighty, and readable. The campaign remains worthy of replaying instead of being stretched out with filler content. For players searching for the best overlooked Xbox One games or underrated Xbox action games, it is a must play.

Xbox is also in a period of franchise revival. Series like Fable, Halo, and Gears of War continue to receive new entries or renewed focus. That makes this a logical moment to look back at strong one off titles in the Xbox catalog. Not every revival needs to be a massive open world RPG or age-old classic. A tight cinematic action sequel could fill a different and valuable space in the lineup.

From a player standpoint, I would welcome a modern follow up that expands combat depth, increases enemy variety, and keeps the grounded historical action tone. The foundation already exists. The original proved the concept works. It simply and unfortunately arrived at the wrong moment and carried the wrong expectations. Beyond that, I’d love more games to showcase the Roman empire, especially as Anno 117: Pax Romana showcases the strategy side of it today.

Some games fail because they are broken. Others fail because of context. Ryse: Son of Rome belongs to the second group. It was ambitious, visually advanced, mechanically solid, and caught in the crosshairs of a difficult console launch. More than a decade later, it still plays well and still feels like the start of something that should have continued.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!