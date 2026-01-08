One of the Best PS3 and Xbox 360 RPGs Is Reportedly Getting Remade by Xbox

One of the best RPGs of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation is reportedly getting remade/remastered by Xbox. Whether it will be an Xbox Series X console exclusive or also come to the PS5, remains to be seen, but the recent Xbox remaster, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, suggests it will come to both consoles, especially considering this one is also coming the way of Xbox’s Bethesda, just like the Oblivion remaster, which was released last year to a positive reception and substantial commercial success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, it has been alleged in a new report that, in addition to the long-rumored remake of Fallout 3, Bethesda and Xbox are also working on a remake of Fallout: New Vegas. The report comes the way of Windows Central, which unfortunately does not divulge any salient details about the remake other than that it exists in some capacity.

One of 2010’s Best Games

While sometimes overshadowed by its predecessor and one of the best RPGs of all time, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas is easily one of the standout games of 2010. While technically a spin-off and made by a different studio than series developer Bethesda Game Studios — aka made by Obsidian Entertainment — Fallout: New Vegas is treated by many as a mainline installment. Meanwhile, it is widely accepted as the second-best game in the series, and actually a favorite of many. This is why, despite being a spin-off, it is getting a remake, assuming the new report is true.

Much like Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas doesn’t hold up incredibly well in 2026. The writing, story, and atmosphere do, but not the gameplay or the graphics. It’s not going to be easy for the former to be overhauled, but the latter can be easily improved.

It’s worth noting that while the report refers to the project as a remake, it is likened to the recent remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which was a remaster, not a remake.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. Further, even if this new report is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a remake/remaster of 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas, or would you prefer a remake/remaster of Fallout 3?