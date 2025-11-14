Rockstar Just Made It the Perfect Time for a Red Dead Redemption 2 Remaster

Rockstar Games has created the perfect storm for a Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster. Rockstar has quite possibly one of the best portfolios out of any studio in the gaming industry thanks to Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead, and a number of other properties that don’t get as much time in the sun. I recently wrote about how LA Noire is well overdue for a sequel, especially with the advancements in technology to capture an actor’s performance. Given the love people have for their other games, many have been dying to see remasters of some of Rockstar’s greatest hits, including one that isn’t all that old.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is just seven years old, but it is held back a great deal by last-gen hardware. The game is only available in 30 FPS, regardless of if you are playing it on a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. PC is, of course, the exception and the best place to play Rockstar’s acclaimed western, but many have held out hope that the developer would one day bring this game natively to current-gen consoles and spruce it up a bit. Rumors of a Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster have been circulating all year long, with some indicating that it would even come to Nintendo Switch 2. However, the year is almost over and we have nothing to show for it.

Why Now Is the Time for a Red Dead Redemption 2 Remaster

red dead redemption 2

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Red Dead Redemption was getting a new port for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and even mobile devices via Netflix. It was a surprising announcement, given it was ported to PS4 and Switch 1 in 2023 and had 60FPS support on PS5 through backward compatibility. However, Rockstar has made it all native to the current-gen console. Prior to its official announcement, this port leaked via an ESRB rating. Some fans speculated that this could be part of a remastered bundle of both Red Dead titles, but that wasn’t the case.

With that said, that is something Rockstar should absolutely be looking into. For starters, it would be great to have both Red Dead games spruced up with all kinds of graphical and performance enhancements on current-gen hardware. It would also be nice to see some other content additions, such as the Rockstar Editor, a tool that allows players to capture and edit their own footage, in Red Dead Redemption 2 via a remaster. Having the entire story of John Marston and Arthur Morgan in one place at 60 FPS would be perfect.

Not only that, but there’s a bit of a hole in the calendar next year as well. GTA 6 was recently delayed from May to November 2026, leaving fans pretty frustrated. Perhaps there’s an opportunity for Rockstar to fill this gap with a new remaster. After all, Red Dead Redemption 2 is their second-best-selling game, and they could likely get a lot of people to double-dip with a small upgrade fee.

Will this actually happen? It’s really hard to say. It can only come to fruition if it is already in the works, as it’s not as simple as pressing a few buttons to port the game over. However, Rockstar has worked closely with external teams like Double Eleven to port titles. Continuing to lean on this outside help to keep fans satisfied with virtual appetizers ahead of GTA 6 is the right call. Only time will tell if this actually happens or if we’ll all be stuck waiting to see Red Dead Redemption 2 on current-gen consoles.

