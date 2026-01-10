3 Adventure Games That Feel Like Zelda on Nintendo Switch

Few video game series have defined adventure as completely as The Legend of Zelda. For decades, its mix of exploration, puzzle solving, and combat has shaped what players expect from the genre. Wandering into unknown territory, uncovering secrets through curiosity rather than instruction, and feeling a steady sense of progression are experiences many players chase long after finishing a Zelda title.

The desire for the series has grown so much that other developers have created their own games that echo what makes The Legend of Zelda so special. With Breath of the Wild and Tearsof the Kingdom departing from the formula, players are more eager than ever for a traditional Zelda game. These three titles are all adventure games that draw inspiration from The Legend of Zelda and are available on the Nintendo Switch.

3) Blossom Tales

image courtesy of castle pixel

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King and Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince are some of the most direct love letters to classic top-down Zelda ever made. From the moment players step into their colorful overworlds, the inspiration is unmistakable, if perhaps a little too on the nose. Sword swinging combat, bombable walls, heart containers, and dungeon-centered progression all feel immediately familiar.

What sets the Blossom Tales games apart is their charm. The framing device of a grandparent telling a story to their grandchildren allows for playful narration and humorous interruptions. This lighthearted approach keeps the adventure engaging without undermining its sense of heroism. Dungeons are thoughtfully designed, mixing puzzles and enemy encounters in a way that respects the player’s intelligence.

Both games run perfectly on Nintendo Switch and are ideal for players craving a traditional Zelda-style experience. They do not attempt to reinvent the genre but refine it with modern conveniences like smooth controls and clear visual readability, making them excellent recommendations for fans of A Link to the Past and Link’s Awakening.

2) Okami HD

image courtesy of capcom

Okami HD may not look like a traditional Zelda game at first glance, but its structure and pacing feel instantly familiar to fans of the series. Originally released in the mid-2000s, the game has aged gracefully thanks to its distinctive and beautiful ink art style, which the HD version improves on Nintendo Switch. It remains to be seen if Okami 2 comes to Nintendo’s platforms, but the HD port of the first game is not one to miss.

Okami HD is an expansive action-adventure focused on exploration, puzzle solving, and incremental ability upgrades. Players explore a large interconnected world, unlocking new regions through story progression and tool acquisition, very similar to Hyrule. Dungeons emphasize clever environmental puzzles, while combat blends action with creativity through the Celestial Brush system.

What makes Okami HD particularly special is its mythology and nature. Like The Legend of Zelda, it frames the player as a restorative force in a world threatened by corruption. That theme, combined with its pacing and memorable characters, makes it feel aligned with Zelda even when its mechanics diverge.

For Switch owners who want a longer, more narrative-driven adventure, Okami HD offers a deeply satisfying journey that rewards patience and curiosity.

1) Tunic

image courtesy of tunic team

Tunic is perhaps the most interesting and inventive Zelda-inspired adventure on Nintendo Switch. On the surface, it appears deceptively simple, featuring a small fox protagonist, one that looks remarkably like Link, and an isometric perspective reminiscent of early Zelda titles. In practice, it is one of the most thoughtfully designed adventure games in recent years.

Exploration in Tunic is driven by mystery. The game offers minimal direct instruction, encouraging players to learn through observation and experimentation. Its in in-game manual, written in a fictional language, slowly becomes decipherable as players progress. This system mirrors the feeling of discovering secrets in older games through trial and error rather than explicit tutorials.

Combat is more demanding than traditional Zelda, thanks to soulslike influences. It requires careful stamina management and enemy pattern recognition. Puzzles are layered and reward players who pay attention to environmental clues and manual illustrations. This design philosophy captures the wonder and occasional confusion of discovering classic adventure games for the first time.

On Nintendo Switch, Tunic is a masterclass in how to honor Zelda’s legacy without copying it outright. For fans searching for adventure games that truly feel like Zelda, Tunic is one of the best choices you can make.

