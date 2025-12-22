3 Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Games That Could Be Bigger Than You Think

The Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be a home for both huge franchises and unexpected hits. While everyone’s watching the usual first-party titles, some lesser-known games are quietly making waves and could surprise a lot of players. These underdog titles might just turn out to be the next big thing on the platform.

As such, let us now focus on those games that don’t have the same marketing push as the biggest names, but show real potential to become breakout hits among fans of the console. From unique gameplay to clever concepts, these three upcoming games are worth keeping an eye on for the Switch 2.

3. Reanimal

Courtesy of Tarsier Studios

Reanimal is a survival horror adventure that doesn’t get talked about as much as other upcoming releases, but it could really catch players off guard. You play through tense environments with puzzles and stealth mechanics, which makes it feel fresh for Nintendo players who aren’t used to this kind of horror on the platform.

The style of the game is what definitely sets it apart, though. It is intentionally hyper atmospheric, a little creepy, and the visuals are designed to make you feel fully immersed in a way few games can. On Switch 2, the improved hardware could really make the experience stand out, giving it a chance to grab attention beyond the usual horror fans.

Because it’s from Tarsier Studios, the team behind Little Nightmares, there’s already a solid foundation for quality gameplay. If people give it a chance, Reanimal could become one of those unexpected titles everyone talks about by the end of the year. While there is a demo already available for PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, the Switch 2 version has been stated to be coming at a later date.

2. D-Topia

Courtesy of Annapurna Interactive

D-Topia is a puzzle-adventure game that focuses on thoughtful storytelling and philosophical ideas. It’s not a franchise you’d hear about every day, which makes it a true underdog, but the concept is unique and could surprise a lot of players who enjoy games with a little more depth.

What makes D-Topia interesting is the combination of challenging puzzles with a story that makes you think. Games like this don’t always make headlines, but they can gain traction quickly through word of mouth and social media. Switch 2’s growing audience for creative indie titles gives it a real chance to break out.

If it hits the right balance between puzzles and story, D-Topia could be one of those hidden gems people stumble across and can’t stop talking about. Its niche vibe might just turn into wider appeal if it resonates with the right crowd.

1. Junkster

Courtesy of Stormcloud Games

Junkster is a 3D platformer about a small robot collecting alien junk to rebuild its ship. At first glance, it might seem simple, but the game has charm and clever mechanics that could make it a breakout hit. Platformers with strong characters often find dedicated fans, and Junkster has that potential.

The game’s humor and exploration-based gameplay make it easy for players to enjoy and share with friends. It’s the type of game where short clips of funny or clever moments could go viral online, helping it grow faster than people expect.

With the improvements on Switch 2, Junkster could look better and play smoother than it would have on older hardware. Its combination of adorable characters, engaging levels, and surprise appeal puts it in a position to become a sleeper hit this year.

