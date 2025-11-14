3 First-Party Nintendo Games That Still Need Switch 2 Editions (& Why We Don’t Have Them Yet)

Since the Switch 2 was released, we have seen a ton of games get new, upgraded versions. Some, like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, came in the form of free updates. But many games have received new and improved Switch 2 editions that gamers can upgrade to, usually to the tune of around $10 USD. In fact, though we have gotten a few fully new titles on the Switch 2, many of this year’s first-party releases for the console have been Switch 2 versions of popular games.

Nintendo isn’t finished putting out Switch 2 versions of iconic Switch releases, either. January 15th, 2026 will bring the new Switch 2 edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But even if it feels like every big Nintendo game from the Switch has been re-released or at least announced for Switch 2, a few are still absent. Let’s dig into the big first-party Nintendo games that still don’t have confirmed Switch 2 editions, and why that might be.

3) 1, 2 Switch

Back in 2017, the party game 1, 2 Switch was a launch title for the original Nintendo Switch. This game featured a ton of party games that centered on showcasing the Joy-Cons motion controls. Although it got mixed reviews from critics, it still sold fairly well and was pretty fun to pull out at group gatherings. The game even got a sequel just a few years ago, in the 2023 release of Everybody 1, 2 Switch!

Given that the game was a launch title for the Switch, it’s kind of surprising we didn’t see a Switch 2 version of the original or its more recent sequel for Switch 2. Instead, we got the pared back Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, which is more exhibit than game. Even several months into the life cycle of the Switch 2, there’s no Switch 2 edition of its classic party game. It’s unclear why Nintendo hasn’t revisited this series with a Switch 2 edition, unless they simply don’t think the new Joy-Cons are different enough to warrant a revamp. It’s also possible Nintendo has abandoned this series in favor of other movement centric games like WarioWare and 3rd party hits like Fitness Boxing 3.

2) Pikmin 4

Rumors about a Switch 2 edition of Pikmin 4 have been circulating since near when the console itself was announced. And when Nintendo shared that bizarre teaser video, many expected that a Switch 2 edition of Pikmin 4 would be unveiled. But instead, Nintendo put out a free content update for the original game. And while it adds new features, it’s not a Switch 2-specific upgrade.

It’s anyone’s guess why we haven’t seen a Switch 2 edition of Pikmin 4. While this is a big franchise for Nintendo, many fans feel that the focus has been placed into the mobile game, Pikmin Bloom. Even the recent Pikmin 4 update largely brings in features from the mobile game. It’s possible this could be the reason, or it could be that Pikmin 5 is already underway and planned for the Switch 2, and that Nintendo is focusing on that over a revamped edition of Pikmin 4.

1) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The most recent Super Smash Bros. came out all the way back in 2018, just shortly after the launch of the original Nintendo Switch. Yet despite the game’s age, no Switch 2 upgrade has been revealed for one of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises. Given how popular the series is to this day, many fans are surprised that it’s barely been mentioned in reference to Nintendo’s new console.

Given the timeline for when Ultimate came out, however, I think it makes sense. Though fasome fans want a Switch 2 edition of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, many of us are ready for the franchise’s next installment. And with the last Super Smash Bros. hitting shelves around a year after teh Switch released, we just might be getting a brand new Super Smash Bros. for the Switch 2 in the next year or so. I don’t know about you, but that tops a Switch 2 revamp of the older game any day.

What do you think about Switch 2 editions of older games? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!