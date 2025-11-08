All Playable Characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Ranked Worst to Best

Over the course of playing Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, you are constantly unlocking new playable options. The game doesn’t stop introducing new playable characters until pretty far into the plot, and it’s part of what keeps Age of Imprisonment feeling fresh. But with a whopping 19 playable characters to choose from, it’s not surprising that not every character feels as fun or as unique to play. After unlocking every playable option in Hyrule Warriors, I’ve got some clear favorites.

Some characters are central to the plot and will be with you from early on, while others are later, more minor additions. So it’s natural that some of the smaller characters might not feel as exciting to play, especially if they aren’t around for long. But whether you’re just curious about what your options will be or want to see where your favorite Legend of Zelda character lands, this list should have something to offer. Here’s my personal ranking of how good it feels to play Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment as each of its 19 warriors.

19) Braton

This Goron is one of the later characters you unlock, and he wields a sledgehammer. That can be a fun change of pace, especially if you like walloping attacks. But barring that, there’s not much to set him apart from other Gorons.

18) Pastos

As a Goron warrior, Pastos is a slower character who packs a punch with his massive sword attacks. If you don’t mind slower combat styles, he might be a fit, but I like a swifter-moving warrior.

17) Quino

Quino is a Hyrulian Broadsword wielder, and he’s your slow and steady type on the field. If you like big, slow, powerful swings, he could be a fun one in your rotation. I don’t, so I didn’t spend a ton of time playing as this guy.

16) Ronza

One of our Gerudo allies is the Claymore-wielding Ronza. For a two-handed weapon wielder, she’s relatively fast, but still slower than many. She’s perfectly fine, but there’s nothing about her playstyle that stands out to me.

15) Lago

This sword-wielder adds a bit of fun to the usual sword combat by being Zora, which means his spring move takes him swimming through the air. Beyond that, though, there’s not a ton to write home about here.

14) Cadlan

Cadlan is a spear-wielding Zora warrior, and he can be fairly enjoyable to play if you like a longer-ranged weapon. Like many of the more minor characters, though, nothing about his combat really sets him apart.

13) Pinnec

This Roti warrior wields a feathered spear, making him a decent ranged option. His sprint is flight-based, which is fun, but he is otherwise a pretty standard fighter on the battlefield.

12) Typhan

One of Hyrule’s warriors, Typhan is perfectly adequate on the battlefield and can be enjoyable to play. He uses a Broadsword and shield combo, so he has a pretty standard slash-and-hack combat style.

11) Vence

Vence is a sword-wielding Roti warrior with a playstyle similar to other sword users in the game. If he’s available for a mission, he’s not a bad option, but there is often someone better on the team.

10) Sholani

This Scimatar-wielding Gerudo can be quite fun on the battlefield. Like any more minor character, she’s lacking in truly over-the-top abilities, but she’s a swift and steady option.

9) Mineru

I have to admit, I avoid playing as Mineru at all costs. Her giant constructs just make you feel so removed from the action. But if you like swinging around mechs and machines in combat, you might enjoy playing as Mineru more than I do.

8) Agraston

As far as the elemental Sages go, Agraston is my personal least favorite. Yes, rolling around like a boulder is fun, but otherwise, Agraston moves slowly on the battlefield. He packs a whallop with his fierty attacks, but it takes some time to make it happen.

7) Rauru

Hyrule’s king uses a magical lance of light, and his combos are pretty darn satisfying to pull off. He can be a bit slow on the battlefield compared to the other key characters, but he’s still a solid playable option.

6) Qia

The new queen of the Zora, Qia is determined to live up to her father’s memory. Qia’s high-speed movement is just plain fun, as she swims through the air. But on top of that, her water elemental powers are incredibly useful against fiery foes.

5) Mysterious/Knight Construct

If you like feeling really, really powerful in battle, you’re going to love playing as the Mysterious Construct in Hyrule Warriors. Its Zonai weapons pack a powerful punch, and you cut through enemy hordes with ease.

4) Raphica

When Raphica runs, he flies – literally. This is a fun perk of any Rito character, but as an elemental sage, Raphica also adds the power of the wind to his powerful bow attacks.

3) Ardi

The Gerudo chief’s electric powers are incredibly fun to use and powerful for stunning enemies. Plus, her combat style features a lot of kicks, which sets her apart from other playable characters.

2) Zelda

Zelda’s power of time is a fun mechanic as she levels up, making her one of the game’s most interesting warriors on the battlefield. Her light sword makes for stunning animations, and she delivers a powerful punch that’s fun to master.

1) Calamo

Hands down, playing as Calamo is the game’s biggest highlight. The tiny Korok is quick on the battlefield, and his special attacks pack an elemental punch. Plus, he’s just so cute.

