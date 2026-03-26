Free Nintendo Switch 2 Game Stealth Released

A free Nintendo Switch 2 game has been stealth-released on the eShop. The free game in question was already previously released on Nintendo Switch, so Switch 2 users may already have it on their console via backward compatibility, but now they can own it natively. Furthermore, this new Nintendo Switch 2 version comes with some upgrades in comparison to the Switch version, which was released back in 2018, though the game itself — an action RPG meets multiplayer third-person shooter — debuted all the way back in 2013, and since then it’s steadily been one of the most popular online shooters.

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Nintendo Switch 2 users can, more specifically, now download Digital Extremes’ Warframe for free. The free-to-play game on Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a host of upgrades compared to the Switch version, including: 1080p resolution, 60 frames per second, DLSS support, sun shadows, enhanced decals, higher shade quality, faster loading times, improved audio, volumetric lighting, higher resolution textures, and support for the Joy-Con 2 mouse. In addition to this, Digital Extremes is also giving everyone who logs into the game on Nintendo Switch by April 15 the Ambimanus Pack for free. This includes Vericres Warfran, Akomeogi Warfan Skin, Slicing Feathers Mod, Three-Day Credit Booster, Three-Day Affinity Booster, Buddies in Gaming Glyph, and Broadsword Past/Future Sigil.

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An Old, But Still Popular 2013 RPG Shooter

Warframe may be 13 years old, but it’s still quite popular. For example, over the last 24 hours, it almost peaked at 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, which is better than the majority of even brand-new games. In fact, it didn’t peak in popularity until around 2020 or 2021, years after its release. Of course, it being free-to-play helps, but there have been many free-to-play games over the years that have not sustained this level of popularity. In fact, most have not.

Better Than Ever

If you played Warframe around its original launch, over a decade ago, it is an entirely different game now, and drastically improved. This can be seen in the Metacritic scores of its launch versions, which are in the 60s. But then its newer versions, like the PS5 version, are in the 80s on Metacritic. To this end, it’s still a good time to jump into the shooter, which regularly gets new players all the time and isn’t going away anytime soon.

While Warframe costs zero dollars on the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo fans will need to sacrifice their hardware space, as the game takes nearly 20 GB of space to fully download.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.