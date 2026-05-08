Top 5 Most Popular New Pokemon Cards of 2026 So Far, Ranked by How Much They’ll Cost You

Even 30 years after the franchise got its start, the Pokemon TCG continues to grow and attract new fans. Despite ongoing shortages with new sets in a market crowded with scalpers, many Pokemon fans are still trying to keep up their collections. And this year has already given Pokemon TCG fans a few exciting new sets to collect, with plenty more still on the way. Now that the first quarter of the year has passed, we have some idea of which new releases have proved the most popular in 2026 so far.

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Recently, one of the leading trading card marketplaces, TCG Player, released a new report packed with takeaways from the year so far. TCG Player sells plenty more than just Pokemon, yet their Q1 report for 2026 proves that the Pokemon TCG remains the most popular trading card game on the market by far, though One Piece and Magic: The Gathering get their fair share of attention. As a Pokemon fan myself, I was most interested in the report’s breakdown of the most popular cards on TCG Player so far this year.

5) Boss’s Orders – Ghetsis (Mega Evolution)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The Ghestis version of Boss’s Orders is a returning card, first printed during the Scarlet & Violet run. It has remained popular for its simple but useful in-game effects. This support card, featuring the Team Plasma leader himself, has returned with a reprint in the Mega Evolution set. Thus far, it hasn’t received a new or reprinted full art or secret rare version for the current run. That honor went to Corbeau as the Legends: Z-A face of Boss’s Orders. And yet, Ghetsis remains one of the most popular cards on Pokemon TCG Player for the start of 2026, coming in as the 5th most purchased card.

Boss’s Orders (Ghetsis) isn’t a pricey chase card, making it the most affordable one of this year’s heavy hitters. The Mega Evolution version is a regular, playable card that many players clearly want to add to their decks. Ungraded, you can add this card to your collection for just $0.28. Even a PSA 10 will only run you around $30. And with its status as an Uncommon card in Mega Evolution, your odds of pulling it are pretty good, provided you can find packs in the wild.

4) Dawn (Phantasmal Flames)

Courtesy of the Pokemon Company

This trainer card featuring the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl protagonist made its debut in Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames. The set includes a regular card, full art Ultra Rare, and Special Illustration Rare for Dawn. And it’s pretty darn useful, letting you search your deck to add a trio of Basic, Stage 1, and Stage 2 Pokemon to add to your hand. The regular card is a solid playable option, and the full art cards are stunning. That has earned it a place as the 2nd most popular card on Pokemon TCG player.

Whether you’re after the card for playability or want a full art version for your collection, Dawn is pretty affordable despite its popularity. The regular card runs just around $1 ungraded. Meanwhile, even the Special Illustration Rare is just $30 ungraded, or about $110 for a PSA 10. As such, Dawn is a pretty affordable card to add to your play deck or your Pokemon Diamond and Pearl full art card binder.

3) Poke Pad (Ascended Heroes)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

First printed with January’s Ascended Heroes, Poke Pad is poised to be the breakout new playable addition from the Mega Evolution era. So, I was hardly surprised to see it ranked #3 for the most popular card on TCG Player for the first quarter of the year. This new item card returned in the more recent Perfect Order with a full-art Ultra Rare. Neither is particularly pricey, but the Ascended Heroes version has been on the market far longer than late March’s Perfect Order rendition.

The Ascended Heroes version is Common and not too tricky to pull. But given how hard it has been to find Ascended Heroes in stock, players hoping to make use of this item card are turning to TCG Player to grab a few copies. Ungraded, this one is just a little over $1.30, with PSA 10 versions going for just over $35. The regular card was reprinted in Perfect Order alongside the new full art version, so it’s likely to remain plentiful and therefore affordable on the resale market.

2) Lillie’s Determination (Mega Evolution)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

In first place for TCG Player’s most popular Pokemon card of 2026 is Lillie’s Determination. This supporter card debuted with the Mega Evolution set in September 2025. Like Dawn, it has 3 versions in its debut set: a regular card, a full art Ultra Rare and a Special Illustration Rare. It offers the helpful ability to reset your current hand, while also featuring an incredibly popular character from Pokemon Sun and Moon. And thus, it’s earned a spot as the top-most coveted new Pokemon card of 2026 so far.

Lillie’s Determination is certainly not quite as affordable as the other cards here, though its ungraded regular print is priced out by one other card. Ungraded, the common Lillie’s Determination is just about $1.50. But even Ungraded, the Special Illustration Rare can go for as much as $65. A PSA 10 rendition is pushing $200. That makes Lillie’s Determination a solid combination of collectible chase card and playable staple, depending on which version we’re looking at.

1) Mega Gengar ex (Phantasmal Flames)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As one of the Mega Evolutions returning in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Mega Gengar has gotten a good bit of attention during the Mega Evolution run. More recently, Mega Gengar appeared on a Special Illustration Rare and Mega Attack Rare in Ascended Heroes. Yet according to Pokemon TCG Player, the regular print released with Phantasmal Flames remains more popular. In fact, it’s the 4th most popular card on the platform for Q1. That’s likely in part because the Ascended Heroes Super Illustration Rare is already going for well over $1000 ungraded, with the Mega Attack Rare sitting at near $100.

For Mega Gengar fans looking for a playable, accessible version of the card, the regular print is going to be the best bet. After all, the cards have identical HP, ability, and attack text. So, if you’re in the market for Mega Gengar for deckbuilding purposes, the standard Phantasmal Flames print will do just fine. And it’s art is still pretty cool, too. This card is currently going for around $4 ungraded, making it the most expensive card of this year’s top releases. Even for the regular art, PSA10 versions are currently hitting around $70, pricing out Lillie’s Determination for the top spot on our list for priciest popular Pokemon card of 2026 so far.

What is your biggest Pokemon chase card for 2026 so far, and why is it the Psyduck Illustration Rare from Ascended Heroes? Just me? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!