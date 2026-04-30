Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution-Pitch Black Expansion Gets Official Reveal & Release Date

Pokemon fans are gearing up for the next major expansion. Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Chaos Rising will hit shelves on May 22nd, bringing Mega Greninja, Mega Pyroar, and more to the game. But of course, that’s far from the only new set headed our way this summer. Today, The Pokemon Company officially revealed the English-language version of the Mega Darkrai-themed expansion. Mega Evolution – Pitch Black is officially set to release this July, adding another wave of Mega ex cards to the TCG.

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This expansion will be the next installment in the Mega Evolution run, following the May release of Mega Greninja-themed Chaos Rising. As its name suggests, this Pokemon TCG series focuses on Mega ex Pokemon, especially those added in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. When it arrives in the U.S. on July 17th, Pitch Black will bring Mega Darkrai ex to the Pokemon TCG for the first time, alongside a few other Mega ex debuts from Legends: Z-A. Here’s what we know so far.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Pitch Black expansion officially arrives in retailers on July 17th. The set will include a new Elite Trainer Box, booster packs, and “various collections” yet to be revealed. Naturally, Mega Darkrai will be the star of the ETB design. Highlights for this latest release include:

6 Mega Evolution ex cards

4 additional Pokemon ex cards

11 illustration rares

18 ultra rares

6 special illustration rares

This set should be a fairly faithful translation of the Japanese Abyss Eye, which means it will be another smaller expansion like Perfect Order. Still, players and collectors alike can look forward to new ex cards featuring Mega Darkrai, Mega Zeraora, Mega Chandelure, and Mega Excadril from Pokemon Legends: Z-A‘s Mega Dimension DLC. And if the art from the last few Mega Evolution expansions is any indication, we should have some solid illustration rares to hunt for.

If you’re eager to get a first look at these cards in action, pre-release Play! Pokemon tournaments will give players an early shot at playing with the new cards. These events take place at participating local card shops and are set to begin on July 4th. You can find a participating location using the Play! Pokemon event finder.

Upcoming Pokemon TCG Release Schedule

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

With this latest release date news, we have a good sense of what’s coming next for the English-language Pokemon TCG for the next few months. Here’s the confirmed Pokemon card release schedule as of today, April 30th:

Mega Evolution – Chaos Rising: May 22nd

Mega Evolution – Pitch Black: July 17th

Pokemon TCG 30th Anniversary Collection: September 16th in Japan, with worldwide release still TBD

For now, these are the major releases we know of. As the next few sets arrive in Japan, it’s likely we’ll get initial details about what could be next soon enough.

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