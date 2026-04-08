Pikachu is Losing Ground to Pokemon’s Runner-Up MVP As the Most-Graded Character

Few characters are more recognizable than Pikachu. Not only is it the mascot of the Pokemon franchise, Pikachu is the one character that even those unfamiliar with Pokemon can correctly name. Its role as Ash Ketchum’s loyal sidekick and the defacto Pokemon mascot means that Pikachu has appeared on its fair share of Pokemon TCG cards over the years. From standard sets to incredibly rare, elusive cards like the Pikachu Illustrator, it’s no surprise that Pikachu is the character that appears on graded cards most frequently. But that could be changing.

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Collectors send cards to services like PSA to get graded for a few reasons. The certification process seals the card in a protective slab and puts a stamp of approval on its quality. This alone can be a win for those who enjoy collecting Pokemon cards. But graded cards, especially rare ones, also tend to have a higher resale value on the secondhand market. Whatever the reason, many players send their rarest chase cards off to get graded. And that means we can learn some interesting things from trends in Pokemon card grading, like those reported in a recent March 2026 update from GemRate. And from the looks of it, Pikachu might be the reigning champion of “most graded Pokemon character” for much longer.

Pikachu Could Be Outpaced By Another Beloved Kanto Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Popularity

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

It’s no surprise that Pikachu holds the crown for the character most frequently featured on graded Pokemon TCG cards. The beloved Kanto Pokemon has been around from the beginning and has appeared on over 220 different cards over the years. And there’s no denying that plenty of Pokemon card collectors are still sending their Pikachu cards to get graded. In fact, over 136 Pikachu cards were graded by PSA alone in March 2026. But, believe it or not, that’s actually a dip compared to prior months. And that means another fan-favorite could be gaining on Pikachu.

In March, the number of Pikachu cards sent to PSA for grading went down by about 10%. By contrast, another beloved Pokemon saw a huge boost. And no, despite the ongoing popularity of the Prismatic Evolutions set, it’s not Eevee or an Eeveelution. Instead, it’s none other than Charizard. In March, 100 Charizard cards were graded by PSA. That was an increase of 23% over February 2026. And that means that if these two Pokemon have similar months in April, the Pokemon TCG could have a new most popular character come April.

Of course, this shift isn’t all that surprising. Many of the most valuable cards on the market today feature Charizard. In fact, a Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare is among the most highly sought-after chase cards from the Scarlet & Violet era. So it’s no surprise that anyone lucky enough to get ahold of a relatively rare Charizard might decide to have it graded, for their own collection or to potentially maximize its value.

Image courtesy of GemRate

After Charizard, the numbers drop off pretty quickly. The next most popular Pokemon character is Gengar, followed by Mewtwo, Mew, and finally our first Eeveelution, Umbreon. Interestingly, only Umbreon and Eevee currently make the list of the top 10 most popular characters, despite Eevee’s role as the secondary mascot for the franchise. Meanwhile, though Charizard might take the cake, my personal favorite Kanto starter makes 2 appearances. Both Bulbasaur and Venusaur remain among the most graded subjects for March 2026, with 14 and 15 cards, respectively. They won’t be lapping Charizard any time soon, but from the looks of it, Charizard just might dethrone Pikachu… at least until another promo the likes of Pikachu in Grey Felt Hat emerges onto the scene.

Would you rather have a rare Pikachu or a rare Charizard card in your Pokemon TCG collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!