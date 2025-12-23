007 First Light Release Date Gets Delayed

007 First Light has been delayed, meaning gamers will have to wait a little bit longer to play as James Bond. There have been a ton of James Bond games over the years, including some famous games like GoldenEye 007. However, despite the franchise’s efforts to reach those heights again, it rarely, if ever, did so. During the Daniel Craig era of the films, Activision took over publishing rights and pumped out a handful of new James Bond games starring the actor. While there were some good ones, such as 007 Blood Stone, it ultimately imploded with 007 Legends, which was a total disaster. After that, the rights holders pulled the plug on more Bond games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It would take over a decade for someone else to come up with an idea worthy of the James Bond brand, but IO Interactive found an in by telling Bond’s origin story in 007 First Light. The new game will fill in some of the blanks of Bond’s past with a new, original story. Actor Patrick Gibson will fill the shoes of James Bond this time and he’ll be joined by a relatively star-studded cast, including Lenny Kravitz as one of the game’s minor villains. 007 First Light looks like a blend between IO’s Hitman games and James Bond’s action-packed identity, and it was due out in March… but it will narrowly miss that date.

007 First Light Delayed to May 2026

IO Interactive has announced that 007 First Light has been delayed. The game was originally due out on March 26th, 2026, but IO Interactive has opted to push the game to May 27th, 2026, two months later. The studio noted that the game is playable beginning to end right now, and this extra time will simply allow for more polish and refinement, setting 007 First Light up for long-term success. It’s a smart move and one that likely won’t hurt players too much. It’s a short delay and one that will likely have a notable impact on the game’s polish.

An important update regarding the release date of 007 First Light. pic.twitter.com/DLej5bLxun — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) December 23, 2025

Interestingly, 007 First Light is now filling GTA 6‘s old release window prior to its second delay. This has likely given IO Interactive a bit more confidence in releasing it during this window and gives the game some more room to breathe. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if the game sticks the landing in the end, but right now, it seems like 007 First Light is shaping up quite nicely.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!