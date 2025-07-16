007 First Light Developer Reveals the One Thing MGM Told Them Not to Do

007 First Light developer IO Interactive has revealed one of the few things they were told not to do with James Bond. The character of James Bond is so established and deeply iconic that there is a set standard for what is expected from the character. He has to be suave and charming, he has to be a bit reckless, and he has to be handsome. He has to behave specific ways, he’s not going to be a loudmouth or drawing too much attention to himself without intent. Bond fits a mold, but there are still ways to take him to new places and tell new stories within that mold.

Currently, Amazon is developing a brand new James Bond movie with Dune director Denis Villeneuve. It is likely still a few years away and we’re not sure who will be playing Bond in the new film, but it’s likely that Villeneuve is going to take his signature grounded style of filmmaking and use it on Bond. While fans wait for that film, there will also be a brand new 007 video game releasing in 2026. It’s the first one in over a decade and will be completely disconnected from the films. Hitman developer IO Interactive is working on the game and recently revealed it for the first time.

007 First Light Won’t Make Bond a “Killing Machine”

007 First Light is still being kept largely under wraps despite its recent reveal, but VGC sat down with franchise director Jonathan Lacaille to talk about the game. Lacaille was asked about what restrictions were imposed on them by Bond owners MGM and really one of the only major asks was to not make it a straight up shooter that makes Bond a killing machine.

“I’ve never had that question before, so I’ll think back, but there is nothing that comes to mind outside of – yes, don’t make him a killing machine! That was the first thing. But no, generally they’ve been very open. They’ve considered every idea we’ve had. There weren’t many massive nos or anything like that. It was always more like, ‘Yeah, but, we could do it this way, or…’ So it’s always been very collaborative, and a lot of good feedback, because they’ve been working with the franchise for so long as well, so it was great to have them so involved in the project, right? I’m sure it was a fun ride for them as well.”

Bond’s history in gaming, particularly in his last few outings, is largely rooted in shooters. However, Lacaille noted that its history with Hitman made their proposal to MGM much more lucrative. There was a feeling that Bond wouldn’t return to gaming, but the Hitman franchise is much more methodical and nuanced. Although there is action, it isn’t necessarily the core of the game. It’s about planning and strategy. Still, IO is aware that 007 First Light can’t just be a Hitman clone. It has to be its own game with a bit of a faster pace.

“There will be some of that DNA, but the game will be very different. You were mentioning it, but Hitman, if you think of it, it’s a very open space, and you’re coming in and you’re very patient, and you’re methodical, and you’re gonna count the milliseconds before the guard passes – it’s a very patient game. Versus First Light, the character – in a sense – is young and a bit reckless, and sometimes doesn’t have enough patience. In design, that means we have to give you a sense of forward momentum all the time, so he needs to think quick on his feet.”

007 First Light will release in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.