007 First Light Just Received Its Biggest Update Since Release

007 First Light has today received its largest update yet since its release back in May. Upon its launch, 007 First Light went on to be a pretty huge success for developer IO Interactive. Not only was the action-adventure title well-received critically, but it also sold at quite a high rate. Now, as a way of trying to sustain this early momentum, a substantial new patch for 007 First Light has now gone live and has given players even more of a reason to continue playing.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.1.0 to 007 First Light most notably adds some new content to the game. Specifically, this content centers around a pair of new missions that are playable in TacSim. These stages have been joined by three new weapons that are now usable across TacSim, while Bond himself has a new outfit he can wear in these levels.

While these represent the biggest inclusions with this 007 First Light update, they’re far from the only ones. IO Interactive has also made hundreds of smaller tweaks to the game with this patch which have impacted gameplay, challenges, cutscenes, and certain missions. Most of these alterations have been tied to fixing various bugs, while others have been tied to performance struggles that the game has had on specific platforms.

To get a look at everything that has been changed in 007 First Light with today’s new update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

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New Content

New TacSim Escalation:

The Workshop: The lights are low, the workshop is quiet, and seven hostiles stand between you and a clean exit. Stay out of sight and strike decisively in this new three-tier Escalation.

New TacSim Escalation:

Extraction Avenues: The data is secure, but the way out is never simple in this three-tier Escalation. Read the security layout, find the perfect route, and escape before the response closes in.

New TacSim Weapon:

Stormberg 50’cal – Clearance Level 10 – 3000 Intel

New TacSim Weapon:

DRX-2 Machine Pistol – Clearance Level 12 – 3000 Intel

New TacSim Weapon:

DRS-7 Silenced SMG – Clearance Level 16 – 3000 Intel

New TacSim Outfit:

Diamond in the Rough – Clearance Level 18 – 3000 Intel

Stability Improvements

Fixed a crash on Xbox Series S when resuming the game from the Challenges menu during extended play sessions.

Fixed a crash on Xbox Series S after Bond dies during the “Time to Die” boss fight.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash after killing an enemy with the Red Room Shotgun in TacSim.

Fixed a crash on Xbox Series S during the “All the Time in the World” car cinematic.

Fixed a crash when dying or restarting during Advanced Close Combat Training Tier 1 in TacSim.

Achievements & Challenges

Fixed the “A Legacy of Spycraft” achievement not unlocking after collecting all legacy items.

Fixed the “For Your Eyes Only” achievement not unlocking after collecting all intel items.

Fixed the “Casino Royale” achievement (EGS) not unlocking after collecting every card.

Fixed the “Keep Moving Forward” achievement not unlocking after reaching Clearance Level 3.

Fixed the “Travelling Light” challenge (as part of the “All the Time in the World” mission) requiring more than three hostiles thrown from the aircraft.

Fixed the “Nothing to Report” challenge (as part of the “Uninvited” mission) not unlocking after meeting its requirements.

Fixed the “8 for 8” challenge (as part of the “Uninvited” mission) not completing after stealthily taking down 8+ enemies.

Fixed the “Closing Time” challenge (as part of the “Knightfall” mission) not completing when shutters were shot instead of hacked.

Fixed the “One Man Army” challenge not completing in TacSim Extraction Avenues.

Fixed the “Firestarter” challenge not completing in Extraction Avenues.

Fixed the “Turret Aficionado” challenge (as part of the “For England” mission) being incorrectly awarded on retry.

Fixed the “All In” challenge image incorrectly showing in Advanced Tactical Training.

Fixed an issue with the “Recovered Assets” achievement not unlocking after collecting all memento items.

Fixed an issue with the “Technologist” challenge being unable to complete when using a swapped gadget resource.

Fixed an issue with the TacSim introduction challenge never completing.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Bond would play the climbing animation in place without vaulting over a ledge after crouching and climbing back and forth.

Fixed an issue at the end of Bluffing where Bond could ignore agility setups and walk off edges, potentially falling out of world.

Fixed gadget input buffer being too long, causing accidental resource usage.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation where ADS (Aim Down Sights) would stop working after bringing up PlayStation system menus while aiming.

Epic Games Store – Offline Mode

Fixed an issue where all content past “Against the Odds” was shown as locked when playing in EGS offline mode.

Xbox – Controller Reconnection

Fixed an issue on Xbox Series S/X where reconnecting a wireless controller after it disconnected was not recognized by the game, requiring a full restart.

TacSim – Unresponsive Mission Console

Fixed a community-reported issue where the TacSim Mission Selector, Gadget Cart, Outfit Selector, and Intel Shop could become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where choosing Tactical Simulation while in offline mode would block the player from selecting any chapter in the main story.

Fixed an issue that could cause an online disconnect during extended game sessions on PlayStation 5.

UI & HUD

Fixed objective timers displaying as 00:00:00 when the tracked objective changes.

Fixed Shockwave Camera and Smoke Pod showing black images in the Journal.

Fixed all Escalation tiles showing “100 Intel” regardless of tier completion.

Fixed the “no ammo” text indicator for the DRX-2 Machine Pistol persisting after switching weapons.

Fixed reinforcements timer in TacSim Extraction Avenues resetting to 00:00:00 and not disappearing after countdown.

Fixed an issue where the IOI Account flow would display the “Account Linked” message, when the player had only sent a Confirmation Email.

Cinematics

Fixed main menu videos playing at double speed when waking the console from standby mode.

Fixed cinematics speeding up after pausing/unpausing during mission briefings.

Fixed cinematics accelerating after alt-tabbing and unpausing via controller on PC.

Video

Double Speed Main Menu: Fixed an issue related to main menu videos playing at double speed when waking the console from standby mode.

Fast Forward Cutscenes: Fixed an issue with cinematics speeding up after pausing/unpausing during mission briefings.

Fast Forward Cutscenes PT. 2: Fixed an issue related to cinematics accelerating after alt-tabbing and unpausing via controller on PC.

Audio

Fixed subtitles not matching Bond’s VO after takedowns or at the end of combat.

Fixed Monroe’s missing voice lines during the sidestep tutorial.

Fixed Monroe’s voice lines playing back-to-back unnaturally after a cinematic in Advanced Training.

Fixed Monroe’s lipsync being mismatched during the “Out of the Ashes” elevator ride.

Fixed Wave of the Future elevator announcer repeating the same line twice.

Fixed objective SFX playing incorrectly when loading M’s Office checkpoint.

Fixed TacSim mission completion SFX being excessively loud.

Fixed Waters appearing as “MI6 Staff” in subtitles during “Out of the Ashes”.

Localization

Fixed Japanese variables displaying as raw text instead of proper icons.

Fixed an incorrect translation in Spanish of “Bellhop” as “Botón” instead of “Botones” in “All the Time in the World”.

Fixed an incorrect translation in Spanish of “Motherboard” in “All the Time in the World”.

Fixed a challenge description as part of the “All the Time in the World” mission, incorrectly referencing “laundry worker” instead of “limousine driver”.

Fixed Wave of the Future “Death From Above” challenge description missing location info.

Imported localization for TacSim content.

Mission-Specific Fixes

In His Majesty’s Secret Service

Fixed Singh or Nash appearing on the arena before being placed into position during the Basic Training.

Fixed Cressida’s handkerchief clipping through her jacket during conversation.

Fixed the Bluff tutorial NPC combat overlapping with Cress/Monroe dialogue.

Fixed a floating “Sound” text by the speakers on the nightclub dance floor.

Fixed arm clipping through an NPC during the dance floor fight cinematic.

Fixed dance floor lights becoming increasingly brighter after prolonged gameplay.

Fixed the drink tray sticking to Bond’s hand after checkpoint restart.

Fixed Monroe walking in circles beside the restroom.

Fixed the male cloakroom worker’s talk prompt disappearing after talking to the female worker.

Fixed Bond getting permanently stuck in the wall behind the nightclub bar.

Fixed an NPC in the Q-lab shifting underground.

Fixed invisible wall next to the black car in the Q-lab.

Fixed OOW areas accessible via the operations area in the End Hub.

Fixed camera clipping with ceiling grid during the bathroom fight.

Fixed flickering/clipping stones during the “First Lesson” checkpoint.

Fixed Monroe missing from the car in intro drive, when starting from the last checkpoint in the “In His Majesty’s Secret Service” end hub checkpoint.

All the Time in the World

Fixed instant defeat screen on first death during natural progression from the chase segment.

Fixed Bond getting stuck in terrain after the fight with the twins.

Fixed Bond being able to drive in OOW areas due to missing assets/collisions on the runway.

Fixed Bond getting stuck in an infinite walking animation at the gate scanner.

Fixed Bond getting stuck in Room 206 during speedrun-style play.

Fixed takedown prompt usable while leaving laundry, leaving Bond in a broken state.

Fixed NPC floating away on a box.

Fixed player able to use gadgets through the Staff Room door.

Fixed surroundings turning dark at specific camera angles during Tournament reveal.

Fixed Bond getting stuck at cover due to incorrect cover markup on the Airstrip.

Fixed rocks lacking collision during the intro drive.

Fixed Room 207 guest getting stuck near balcony furniture during combat.



Beyond the Grave

Fixed a progression blocker on Xbox Series S where an opponent could get stuck during the first fight, making combat inputs unresponsive.

Fixed Bond getting stuck in Casa de Bawma after completing the Crypto Wallet opportunity with the radio tower door disabled.

Fixed asset culling near the entrance to the Market.

Fixed an issue with enemy pathfinding issue during the TV room fight in Mentor Tunnels.

Fixed Bond getting stuck on railings near the Market stairs.

Fixed getting stuck when vaulting downstairs in the PMC HQ.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to fall OOW near the crypto coin antenna.

Fixed getting stuck on pipes at the beginning of the Logoship segment.

Fixed an issue related to the player dying near the [redacted] hideout trap, allowing them to retake the agility path, causing multiple issues.

Fixed getting stuck near the Aleph entrance between vehicles.

Fixed low-resolution rugs on Xbox Series S in the Black Market area.

Fixed low-resolution Fight Club TV screen images on Xbox Series S.

Fixed OOW visible at the Fight Club entrance.

Fixed visible clouds and fog in Casa de Bawma.

Fixed car teleporting mid-air near a ramp.

Fixed NPC kicking the air instead of the generator.

Fixed telescope remark referencing the wrong Logoship.

Fixed “Silent Line” challenge image containing unchanged logo.



Uninvited

Fixed enemies being unable to enter or exit a room in the Security Office main lobby.

Fixed “Watcher Nearby” status on the press badge appearing even when the NPC is distracted.

Fixed loading into a dev checkpoint by retrying at a specific moment in the Security Office elevator.

Fixed door to maintenance room only opening from inside under specific conditions.

Fixed NPCs in combat jittering when Bond hangs from the balcony.

Fixed Bond taking cover on air on the Security balcony.

Fixed camera grabs not working properly.

Fixed elevator door frame disappearing near camera edge, revealing OOW.

Fixed visual artifacts which could be spotted through a window by the restrooms.

Fixed visual artifacts on the kitchen floor.

Fixed an issue where cinematics and gameplay could overlap when loading between specific spawnpoints.



Case Closed

Fixed Ponsonby appearing with significant delay, with Greenway briefly spawning, and Bond positioned incorrectly on the chair during the cinematic.



Knightfall

Fixed Bond getting stuck between a wall and a knocked-down server during squeeze-through.

Fixed Bond getting permanently stuck inside a retractable server after vaulting over a cart.

Fixed server objectives not being saved properly if the player exits during Greenway’s listing.

Fixed ceiling on Executive Floor 2 partially disappearing at specific camera angles.

Fixed Bond being able to fall OOW from a slanted wall.



Time to Die

Fixed Bond being unable to exit the view observation after inspecting villa items in a specific order.

Fixed Bond getting stuck in the pool after vaulting down over pillows.

Fixed Bond being unable to move after getting spotted on shelves in the Lantern Bar storage room.

Fixed Greenway not jumping to the truck when Bond approaches while reversing.

Fixed [redacted] sliding away during the boss fight when blinding him while being shoved.

Fixed the boss fight camera getting stuck at low frame rates.

Fixed an issue where Bond being pushed up by [redacted] could cause mission failure.

Fixed enemies surviving falls into the pool area corner at Ramon’s villa.

Fixed Bond being able to leave with the Yoga Mat, causing unnatural behavior.

Fixed floating enemy when rushing from a ledge in the quarry.

Fixed hostile NPC walking in place against a door.

Fixed Bond falling OOW from the roof on the way to the [redacted] boss fight.

Fixed getting stuck on a rockface inside the resort.

Fixed invisible collision on the water during the speedboat ride.

Fixed boat propeller not moving.

Fixed Bond’s hand clipping during a cinematic.

Fixed a visual bug that could occur with Greenway’s finger in one of the cinematics.

Fixed an issue with Bond’s jacket flopping at the start of the chapter when coming from a previous mission.



Against the Odds

Fixed spawning OOW when pressing Retry at the same moment as a save.

Fixed camera misplacement after skipping one of the cinematics.

Fixed Bond’s earpiece disappearing if the “Mystery Caller” cinematic is skipped.

Fixed mercenary NPC sliding/twisting unnaturally when moving to inspect a box.

Fixed getting stuck on a satellite part during Deployment Camp.

Fixed Bond continuously respawning on top of an orange crate.

Fixed getting stuck on a rock at the beginning of Central Camp.

Fixed enemy NPCs spawning inside the B4 container after restarting the checkpoint.

Fixed Bond able to walk out of Container G9 during a drama moment with agility disabled.



Man of the Hour

Fixed NPCs spawning during a cinematic.

Fixed Bond’s jacket jumping and glitching in the Q-lab intro cinematic.

Fixed flickering pink occluders in the THEIA room.

Fixed low-quality fire in the Stress Test chamber.



Wave of the Future

Fixed Bond able to walk through the closing Security Office door, blocking the opportunity.

Fixed Bond getting stuck near railings in the Command Center.

Fixed getting stuck between rubble during the docks chase.

Fixed yellow light that could appear during the cinematics before the boat chase.

Fixed the spinning fan’s wings not stopping when hacked from too close, blocking progression.

Fixed Bond levitating or falling between floors from the HYPERION Silo bridge.

Fixed OOW visible on a ladder to the gatehouse and in Robotics vent.

Fixed NPC turning in the wrong direction when Bond gets noticed.

Fixed shooting enemies in the docks causing them to skip their scripted act.

Fixed gaps in bulletproof wall panels.



For England

Fixed [redacted] lacking a firearm during the 2nd Phase of the boss fight.

Fixed an NPC moving their lips after death.

Fixed snipers having no destruction effects or bullet traces.

Fixed Moneypenny’s facial animation issues during one of the cinematics.

Fixed one of the tutorial prompts appearing after a cinematic during the mission.

Fixed save point changing prematurely when entering the Valhalla Room.

Fixed Bond auto-walking and aiming simultaneously in one of the scenes.

Fixed [redacted] disappearing when shot with a rocket after one of the cutscenes.

TacSim

Escalations – General

Fixed railings remaining raised when loading a different tier of the same escalation.

Fixed close combat finisher not failing the escalation under “Silent takedowns only” Game Changer.

Extraction Avenues / Pillbug

Fixed climbing a pipe during combat breaking enemy AI.

Fixed hanging from scaffolding during combat breaking enemy AI.

Fixed Bond able to damage enemies and be seen through a fake wall.

Fixed entering the locked storage room breaking AI and potentially blocking Bond.

Fixed access card not spawning when starting from the TacSim Hub.

Fixed falling OOW when jumping onto scaffolding.

Fixed shooting enemies through kitchen walls.

Fixed floating A/C switch.

Fixed Bond getting stuck under paintings on a storage shelf.

Other

Fixed Flash Mine “Radius Increase” upgrade preventing detonation when attached directly to enemies.

Fixed purchasing “Power Increase” upgrade for Flash Mine incorrectly unlocking Resource Change upgrade.

Fixed Garden Party vent not openable with the laser.

Fixed Clean Infiltration allowing SMG ammo pickup despite “Bring your own bullets” Game Changer.

Fixed Advanced Tactical Training Tier 1 last part not starting when the door is kicked while moving away.

Fixed tutorial messages not displaying in Advanced Tactical Training when optional tutorials are off.

Fixed the player getting launched into a railing during Advanced Close Combat Training.

Fixed Q-lab dummies blinking in Advanced Tactical Training Tier 1.