Capcom PS2 Exclusive Game Releases on PS5 and Is Free for Some

A Capcom PS2 game has been released on PS5, and it is free for some, specifically those with PS Plus Premium. Of course, there isn’t much better in the world of video games than PS2 nostalgia. And Capcom PS2 nostalgia is some of the best PS2 nostalgia. Capcom has done a great job at nourishing its classic IP and keeping them relevant with new games and remakes, like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and Mega Man. Other IPs, it’s done a less great job with in recent years, like Devil May Cry, which has been dormant a little too long. And then some IPs, like Dino Crisis, have completely fallen to the wayside.

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One IP that had fallen to the wayside but has reemerged is Onimusha, with the 2025 remaster of Onimusha 2 and the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which will be the first mainline game in the series since 2006 when it releases next month. Speaking of the last mainline Onimusha game, it was Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, the sixth total installment in the series and the fourth mainline one. The PS2 exclusive has been trapped on the PS2 for many years, but has returned today, August 18, with a new release on PS4 and PS5. And in addition to being available for purchase on the PS Store, it is free with a PS Plus Premium subscription. This is the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service, and the only one that gets free access to the re-released PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games that Sony collects just for it.

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A Late PS2 Exclusive Game

Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams was released in early 2006, the same year the PS3 debuted, making it a late PS2 exclusive. There’s a reason it was the last mainline game, though, and it is because it commercially underperformed, despite releasing at an opportune time. It was received well, as evidenced by its 81 on Metacritic. That said, the series was never a major seller, and at this point it had some serious fatigue after several releases between the year it debuted in 2001 and 2006.

In 2026, it is unclear how much appeal Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams is going to have outside of hardcore fans of the series, but it is worth noting that it is a standalone game. It’s loosely connected to the games before it, but it has a largely new cast, complete with a new protagonist, Soki. And its narrative is crafted so you don’t have to play the games before it. Does it hold up in 2026? Not overly, but this is true of most PS2 action-adventure games. That said, it’s good to have access to the title again.

Speaking of Capcom PS2 games, it looks like a Capcom series — more well-known than Onimusha — may be returning soon with a major surprise. Spoilers: it’s Devil May Cry.