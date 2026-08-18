An Unexpected New LEGO Game Could Be Revealed Soon According to New Leak

Over the years, LEGO has adapted many beloved franchises, from The Lord of the Rings to Marvel superheroes and beyond. And as ridiculous as a brick-building makeover for serious stories like these can sound, the games are often surprisingly solid. In fact, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was an instant hit when it released earlier this year. Now, many fans are waiting to see which franchise the LEGO gaming world will tackle next. Now, new intel suggests we just might find out soon enough, and if true, the rumored title isn’t what anyone expected. But that’s not a bad thing.

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As first reported by Gematsu, a new rating for a game called LEGO Skylines in Korea emerged back in May. The naming convention here strongly suggests a reimagined LEGO version of the beloved city builder Cities Skylines. However, since that rating initially emerged, we still haven’t gotten confirmation about this rumored LEGO version of the game. Now, LEGO and the original Cities Skylines developer Paradox Interactive have both confirmed they’re headed to Gamescom next week. That means a LEGO Skylines reveal could be imminent at last.

New LEGO Twist on Classic City Builder Could Be Revealed Next Week

Courtesy of LEGO and Paradox Interactive

The original Cities Skylines released back in 2015, going on to maintain a Very Positive rating on Steam. It’s an in-depth city builder and management sim where players craft and run their own city. A sequel, Cities Skylines 2, came out just a few years ago in 2023. It received slightly more mixed reviews compared to the original, but still offers an engaging city sim experience for fans of the genre. Since then, we haven’t heard much about a new installment in the series. But it’s starting to look like that’s about to change.

Many of the big LEGO games in recent years have tackled major IPs, often with an action-adventure focus. We had LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, and many more in that vein. And of course, LEGO also gave us its own twist on Mario Party with LEGO Party. But even if a city sim feels like a natural fit for a company that started with physical building blocks, a Cities Skylines game isn’t quite what anyone expected to see next in the world of big LEGO crossovers. Yet somehow, it actually seems kind of perfect?

Courtesy of Paradox Interactive

Building and running a city with LEGO just makes sense, honestly. In fact, LEGO has put out management sims in the past, including 2000’s LEGO Land and the more recent LEGO Worlds. However, it’s been a while since we’ve seen something quite like this from LEGO. That makes the rumored impending announcement of LEGO Skylines pretty exciting for management sim fans like me. It’s not the most obvious follow-up to the latest LEGO Batman, but it could be a really solid city builder with a fun LEGO twist on the classic mechanics.

As of now, Paradox Interactive and LEGO have not officially confirmed that they’re planning to release a LEGO Skylines game. But the game rating filed in Korea suggests that one may well be in the works and could even release this year. With Gamescom approaching on August 26th to 30th, it looks like an official reveal may well be on the way. In fact, we could get a trailer during the Opening Night Live pre-show on August 25th. It wouldn’t the first time Geoff Keighley got to announce a new LEGO game, after all.