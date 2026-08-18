Fortnite Has Revealed 8 New Sprites for Season 4, But This Scrapped Design Was a Missed Opportunity

The next Fortnite season is fast approaching. Chapter 7 Season 4 will begin on August 20th, right after the update downtime. And so far, the Override season is looking pretty good. We got a better look at the gaming crossovers to come in the recent Override season trailer. Along with showcasing several anticipated gaming collabs, the trailer also gave us a first look at the new Sprites coming in Season 4. As you might expect, the lineup includes a few gaming-inspired Sprites to match the theme. But according to leakers, one of the most exciting designs didn’t make it across the finish line.

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Ahead of Season 4, fans have just a few more days to complete their Sprite collections from the current season. Then, as the Override season begins, a new wave of Sprites will arrive. The trailer gave us a glimpse of 8 designs that will presumably be available when Season 4 begins. From the packed key art for the season, fans have reason to hope we could see some Sprites inspired by other iconic games as well. But apparently, we missed out on a great Season 3 Sprite that never made it to the game.

All 13 New Sprites Confirmed for Fortnite Season 4

Courtesy of Epic Games

The Override trailer gave us a first look at several upcoming Sprite designs. Though their exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, it’s likely these Sprites will be added on August 20th with the launch of Season 4. The lineup is pretty solid, including a few Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired designs. With any luck, this is just the first wave of many gaming-inspired designs to come. Here are the 8 new Season 4 Fortnite Sprite designs revealed in the Override trailer:

Sonic Sprite

Tails Sprite

Jazz Jackrabbit Sprite

Klombo Sprite

Bushranger Sprite

Killswitch Sprite

Victory Crown Sprite

The Adventurer Sprite

In addition to the new designs revealed in the trailer, Epic Games has confirmed that the Create-a-Sprite winners will arrive sometime this season, so that’s at least 5 more confirmed additions for Season 4. As a reminder, the Create-a-Sprite designs coming sometime during Override are:

X-Ray Sprite

Pond Sprite

Honey Sprite

Dumpster Dive Sprite

Bullet Sprite by Enorull

If last season was any indication, these are just the first of many new Sprite designs to come. However, we also recently learned of one great design that will not be headed to Fortnite, and it’s kind of heartbreaking.

Players Mourn Scrapped Bart Simpson Sprite, But It Honestly Explains a Few Things

BART SIMPSON SPRITE LIKELY SCRAPPED 😭



It would give you a chance to find stink bombs when opening ammo boxes, jumping in flushers, and entering dumpsters.



(via me and @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/bwQY8vlq8U — Sam (@SamLeakss) August 18, 2026

During Season 3, Fortnite players could get a special John Wick Sprite by playing the Fortnite Reload Simpsons map. While the Sprite design was great, John Wick as a Simpsons-locked design seemed a bit random. Now, we might just know what happened. Fortnite leakers @SamLeakss and @FNBRintel recently revealed that a Bart Simpson Sprite was once in the works for Season 3. That honestly would’ve made a lot more sense as the featured Sprite for the Simpsons map, as many fans have pointed out. But alas, it was apparently scrapped and may never arrive in Fortnite.

The supposed Bart Simpson Sprite would’ve let players find stink bombs when opening ammo boxes, jumping in flushers, and going into dumpsters. For whatever reason, though, it never came to the game. Quite a few fans are sad to see that a more on-brand design for Reload was scrapped, apparently in favor of John Wick. Given the gaming focus for Season 4, it’s unlikely that a Bart Sprite will be added now. But then, you never know with Fortnite.