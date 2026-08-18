Pokemon Go Adds 3 New Debuts & Boosts Shiny Odds in Newest In-Game Event

Last week might have been relatively quiet for big events in Pokemon Go, but Scopely Explore did throw us a few surprises. Players were treated to a surprise Timed Research to snag a Mewtwo with perfect stats. We also got the widespread debut of the in-game autocatcher, the new Explorer Gadget. Now, Pokemon Go players finally have another in-game event complete with boosted Shiny odds and brand-new Pokemon to catch. On August 18th at 10 AM local time, the Ultra Unlock: Water Festival event in Pokemon Go begins. And you won’t want to miss it.

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The Ultra Unlock: Water Festival event runs from August 18th at 10 AM local time to August 24th at 8 PM local time. It is bringing in a whopping total of 3 new debut Pokemon for players to catch: Arrokuda, Barraskewda, and Cramorant. They won’t be easy to find, as each will only appear in specific scenarios. On top of the debuts, we’ve got boosted Shiny odds for two Pokemon, plus themed wild encounters and a whole host of event bonuses to look forward to. To help you make the most of this week’s big Pokemon Go event, I’m breaking down how to find the new debut Pokemon and which Shinies to look out for during the Ultra Unlock: Water Festival.

How to Get Arrokuda and Barraskewda in Pokemon Go

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Arrokuda and its evolution, Barraskewda, are available in Pokemon Go as of August 18th. However, you won’t find these Galarian Pokemon in standard Wild Encounters. Instead, you can track down Arrokuda in two ways: Field Research during its debut Ultra Unlock: Water Festival event, or by setting a Rainy Lure Module. If you’re near a PokeStop with an active Rainy Lure Module, you’ll be able to catch a wild Arrokuda, but it won’t otherwise spawn on the map. Using a Rainy Lure Module will be the best way to catch the Pokemon once their debut event Field Research is no longer available.

To get Barraskewda, you can evolve your Arrokuda using 50 Arrokuda Candy. No special shenanigans required. As of their debut, Arrokuda and Barraskewda can not be Shiny in Pokemon Go. However, their debut event will offer plenty of other Shiny hunting opportunities.

How to Get Cramorant in Pokemon Go

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Scopely Explore

Cramorant also debuted in Pokemon Go on August 18th during the Ultra Unlock: Water Festival event. However, it will not spawn on the map at all. Instead, Cramorant will hatch from Eggs and be available via the GO Pass and GO Battle League Reward encounters. Specifically, you can get Cramorant starting at Rank 16 in the GO Battle League. This will be the most reliable way to get Cramorant long-term. As of its debut, Cramorant cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Cramorant will also hatch from 5 KM eggs during the event, though it’s unclear whether Cramorant will remain in the egg pool after August 24th. So, stock up on 5 KM eggs during the event for the best shot at snagging a Cramorant this way. It will also be available via the event-specific GO Pass. In the free track, you’ll get a Cramorant encounter at Rank 30, whereas those on the Deluxe Track will get one at Rank 19.

Boosted Shiny Odds & Wild Encounters for Ultra Unlock: Water Festival

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Scopely Explore

If you’re a Shiny hunter, the new debut Pokemon won’t be too exciting this time around. After all, none of them can be Shiny for the time being. However, two Water-type Pokemon will have boosted Shiny odds during the Ultra Unlock event: Ducklett and Dewpider. Both are relatively recent additions to Pokemon Go, so having an increased shot at Shiny Ducklett and Shiny Dewpider is pretty exciting.

While their odds won’t be boosted, the following Wild Encounter Pokemon will spawn more often during the event, as well:

Clamperl

Feebas

Goldeen

Mareanie

Psyduck

Wimpod

All of the featured event Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. Their more frequent appearances will give you more chances to Shiny hunt them, even without boosted Shiny odds.

In all, the Ultra Unlock: Water Festival event has some good opportunities to add to your Poke Dex and your Shiny Dex. For the full list of event bonuses on offer, including extra XP and Stardust, you can check out the official Pokemon Go blog post about the event. Be sure to log in to Pokemon Go between August 18th and August 24th to make the most of the event.