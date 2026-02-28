2 of the 3 Highest-Rated Games of 2026 Are Capcom Games

2 of the 3 highest-rated games of 2026, so far, are Capcom games. One is a brand new release, the other a re-release. We are about to enter the third month of 2026, and there is no denying that it has been a fairly slow start to the year. And if you look at the next few months, this really isn’t changing anytime soon. There are a couple of big releases sprinkled here and there, but the first half of 2026 is shaping up to be a bit of a dud.

If you need something new to play, then you need to look no further than the highest-rated game of 2026 right now, which is Resident Evil Requiem. The new Capcom survival-horror game is currently sitting at an 88 on Metacritic, which is enough to land it in the number one spot on the Best Games This Year chart by Metacritic. This chart is simply ordered by Metacritic score. Now, the second-highest-rated game of the year is Mewgenics, an indie game that has nothing to do with Capcom. The third-highest-rated game of the year does, though.

Resident Evil Dominance

Not only does Capcom boast the #1 and #3 spots on the highest-rated games of the year, so far, but so does Resident Evil. That’s right, the third-highest rated game of the year is also a Resident Evil game. For those that missed it, Resident Evil 7, and specifically the “Gold Edition” of the game, came to Nintendo Switch 2 this week, and it has an 87 on Metacritic. And this score adds up, considering the base game earned an 86 on Metacritic when it launched back in 2017.

As you can see in the trailer above, the Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village also came to Nintendo Switch 2 this week, but it hasn’t reviewed quite as well, only coming in at 80, a solid score, but not enough to put it among the best-rated games so far this year.

What makes this moment more impressive for Capcom is that it still has games coming, including one of the most-wanted games of the year, Pragmata. There is also Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection. It’s shaping up to be a big year for Capcom, which has been one of the best in the business the last few years.

