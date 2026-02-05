Capcom Sci-Fi Game Is the “Most-Wanted” Game of 2026

2026 has some big releases. 2026 is also, in particular, a big year for Capcom. When you think of big releases in 2026 and Capcom, you probably think of Resident Evil Requiem, but this is not the most-wanted game in Japan, Capcom’s home country. According to new polling, Resident Evil Requiem ranks third, behind Pokémon Pokopia at number two, and another Capcom game sitting in the number one slot.

Six calendar years ago, on June 11, 2020, Capcom announced a brand-new sci-fi action game for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X called Pragmata. Now, it’s close to finally being released after a long wait. On April 24, it will be released on all of these platforms, as well as Nintendo Switch 2. And Japanese gamers are very excited for it.

Famitsu Readers’ Most-Wanted Game

The most recent polling of Famitsu readers has revealed that their most-anticipated game of 2026 is Pragmata. And this wasn’t a one-off result. It has topped these charts for a while. That said, the Japanese market is very hardcore, which should be taken into account when projecting the game’s success globally. If it’s good, it’s going to sell very well. There is no doubt of this, considering its general anticipation and the fact that it will have Capcom marketing behind it. That said, it remains to be seen how it will resonate in the United States and European markets, which will ultimately determine if Pragmata finishes the year as one of the best-selling games of the year. It looks like it will be one of the best-selling games of the year in Japan, though.

For what it is worth, we had lots of praise for the Capcom game in our recent preview of it. To this end, the fact that Capcom sent Pragmata out for preview suggests it is confident in the product, which in turn signals success. It also signals that the game is not going to be coming in hot but coming in polished, which bodes well for its reception. After all, we have seen many great games come in hot and be undermined by issues over the years, such as CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 and Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky.

