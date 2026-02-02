2K Confirms Major Change in WWE 2K26 From Previous Games

2K has announced WWE 2K26, and set its release date. And there is a major change that some fans are going to love, but that others are going to be disappointed about. As an annualized series, WWE 2K doesn’t change much from installment to installment. To this end, WWE 2K26 looks an awful lot like WWE 2K25; however, there is one major difference between the two games.

When WWE 2K26 releases in March, it will be on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Unlike its predecessor, it won’t be on PS4 and Xbox One. This is obviously bad news for the millions on PS4 and Xbox One who may be looking forward to the game. That said, this is hypothetically good news for those on every other platform, as it means developer Visual Concepts won’t have to account for these versions. Whether having to account for these versions was holding back the series in terms of scope and design, we do not know, but resources were certainly dedicated to these versions, and now these resources are freed up. Potentially, at least. It is worth noting, though, that even if these resources are freed up, it does not mean they will be allocated in a way that proves beneficial for the product.

PS4 and Xbox One Versions

WWE 2K has never been the most technically demanding series nor the most ambitious with design; however, when other annualized sports series have dropped previous-gen versions, there is usually a noticeable upgrade. That said, whether this is just an opportunity to add improvements and upgrades that could have been added previously or is actually the product of previous-gen versions being dropped, we don’t know, and we will never know. The series is certainly in need of an upgrade, though, as we noted in our review of last year’s game, it is trending in a positive direction.

WWE 2K26 is set to release worldwide on March 13 via Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. What improvements and upgrades would you like to see added to the WWE 2K series?