WWE 2K26 Reveals New Gameplay Features, Modes, And Roster Updates (But DLC System Is The Biggest Change)

WWE 2K26 will have the Best in the World CM Punk in the main event spotlight, but there are plenty of other additions in the franchise’s newest entry to get excited about. Among all of the new updates, fans can look forward to new gameplay features, a massive roster, several new match types, and more, but the biggest change is the completely reworked DLC system, and it could end up being a bit divisive.

In addition to the CM Punk-focused 2K Showcase, WWE 2K26 will include a roster of over 400 superstars, which is the largest roster in the franchise’s history. There will also be four new match types, including I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell, and Dumpster, and there will also be enhancements to MyGM, Creation Suite, MyRISE, MyFACTION, Universe, and The Island, which we’ll break down further below. The biggest change, however, is in how DLC is handled, as the post-launch DLC packs have now been changed to Ringside Passes, offering a Battle Pass-style system to the game that will have you earn rewards over time. That could end up being divisive, but we’ll just have to see how the community reacts.

WWE 2K26 Is Loaded With New Features (But These 3 Are The Best)

There are many new features in WWE 2K26 that will make the experience more rewarding and more entertaining to play, but for us, these 3 key updates are the biggest and most welcome. The first entry on the list is the addition of Booker T and Wade Barrett to the commentary team, and anyone who has watched NXT or SmackDown knows how much they bring to every single broadcast. Having them in the mix will only make the matches and action in the ring that much better, and Booker T better be present for every Trick Williams entrance in the game from here on out.

The second biggest addition is the revamp of the Reverslas and Stamina systems. Both systems were fine in WWE 2K25, but both could absolutely be improved on, and with the frequency they are utilized during a match, they will affect your in-ring battles immensely. Last but certainly not least are the additions to The Island, which disappointed in its debut in WWE 2K25. This time around, the team has added three factions that will battle for control of The Island and revamped the progression system, but they have also upgraded quests and added Superstar VoiceOvers, cutscenes, and dialogue screens, making it much more immersive. Hopefully, that will raise the experience in that mode to new heights.

WWE 2K26’s DLC System Just Got A Major Shakeup

As for the new DLC structure, that is handled through Ringside Passes, which operate like a Battlepass in most free-to-play games these days. There will be 60 free tiers and 40 premium tiers, and you can earn XP across all game modes aside from online lobbies. Those who can reach tier 40 of the Premium Season will be able to unlock Superstars, cosmetic and customization items, VC, MyFACTION, and The Island content.

There will be all-new playable characters that are unavailable on the base game roster, including current Superstars, Legends, and Personas, and the pass also teases some “unexpected names”. There will be six Ringside Pass Seasons in all over the course of the year, and the Ringside Pass Season 1 will be available at launch. I love the idea of unlocking things as you play in all of the various modes, though it really depends on what items and unlockables the free tier consists of, regarding whether or not fans feel like it’s worth it.

2K Showcase: Punked – CM Punk’s Personal Journey: CM Punk jumps through time to relive incredible moments from his career. Narrated by “The Best in the World” himself, players will relive iconic matches and battle against WWE Legends in Fantasy Warfare. For those who want to truly prove their mettle, the Showcase Gauntlet looks to push players to their limits! CM Punk’s rise, rebellion, and return make this the most personal 2K Showcase yet.

Best in the World Roster of 400+: WWE 2K26 boasts a roster of over 400 playable characters; The biggest in franchise history. A combination of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, Legends, and WWE Hall of Famers, the massive roster features John Cena, “MachoMan” Randy Savage, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Iyo Sky, Andre the Giant, DrewMcIntyre, Bron Breakker, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Stephanie Vaquer, Eddie Guerrero, Liv Morgan, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Penta, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, new additions and returns including Rey Fénix, Rusev, and Blake Monroe, and many more;

Four New Match Types, Offensive Tools, and Gameplay Upgrades: Four new match types, including I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell, and Dumpster, stackable tables, new usable objects including shopping carts and thumbtacks, and larger interactive environments offer new but familiar ways to punish opponents. Intergender Matches are available across core game modes. A revamp of the Reversals and Stamina system adds a layer of strategy and upgraded physics interactions make the action feel more dynamic and dangerous. Interactive entrances and the addition of Booker T and Wade Barrett to the commentary team further refine the audiovisual presentation.

Creation Suite – 2X the CAS and Image Slots, Plus Body Morphing: The best-in-class customization mode now offers 200 Create-A-Superstar save slots, doubling the existing count in response to community demand. Community Creations now features a doubled image capacity of2,000, deeper body and face morphing tools, and two-tone hair color blending, giving players unprecedented freedom to craft the Superstars, arenas, and other creations of their dreams.

MyGM – More Shows, More Superstars Per Match: New Intergender Matches, 5, 6, and 8-man matches, plus support for more match types than ever before, vastly increase the number of possible matches and outcomes. More shows per season pose new management challenges in 2K’s strategic brand management simulation mode.

MyRISE – New Theme, Increased Replay Value: Players define their MySUPERSTAR’s journey through two new division-based storylines where villainous or heroic decisions impactMyPLAYERs like never before. Players can now keep playing even after the main stories are complete, with more unlockable content and achievements to earn for increased replayability.

Universe – The Draft is Here!: The WWE Draft comes to WWE 2K’s sandbox mode where players create their own WWE Universe and control match outcomes. Other new introductions include new Universe Creation Wizard, Watch Show mode, improved Money in the Bank cash-ins, and additional Promo types.

The Island – New Storyline and Environment, Available on All Platforms: 2K’s WWE-themed world is now bigger and more social than ever, and available for the first time on PC. Players will choose one of three factions and battle for control with a revamped progression system. The new Scrapyard Brawl environment, fresh Towers, new shops and branded gear, an expanded MySUPERSTAR builder with face-photo importing, plus upgraded quests, complete withSuperstar voiceovers, cutscenes and dialogue screens, enhance the immersive experience.

MyFACTION – Chemistry is Key: The collectible card-battle mode is back with new intergender lineups and Quick Swap matches. Players collect new card designs and boost their performance with the new Faction Chemistry and run-in support. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes.

WWE 2K26 will release on March 13, 2026.

