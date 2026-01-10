$70 AAA EA Game Now Free for All PS Plus PS5 Users

For PlayStation Plus users, there is now a AAA game from EA that normally costs $70, available for free. The game in question is not available on PS4, so this free download is limited to PS5, in addition to being locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. That said, it’s not locked behind any specific PS Plus tier. Whether a PS Plus Essential subscriber, an Extra subscriber, or a Premium subscriber, the EA game in question is free to download until February 3, when the offer will expire.

Until February 3, all PS5 users with an active PS Plus subscription — regardless of the tier — can download and keep Need for Speed Unbound, saving themselves from a $70 purchase on the PlayStation Store. That said, an active subscription will need to be maintained to retain access to the EA game.

A 2022 Release From Electronic Arts

For those unfamiliar with the game, Need for Speed Unbound was released on December 2, 2022, which makes it a little over three years old. Despite this, it is actually the newest game in the long-running series. In addition to this, it is the 25th installment in the racing series, which dates back to 1994, and the successor to 2019’s Need for Speed Heat. And it may be the latest installment for a while. According to the latest report about the series’ future, it has been “shelved” as EA has prioritized development resources into other projects. To this end, if you are holding out for the next installment rather than checking out Need for Speed Unbound, you are, bare minimum, going to be waiting a few years.

Should you check out Need for Speed Unbound? While it’s not the greatest Need for Speed game, let alone the greatest racing game ever, it is certainly a polished and competent racing game that blends realism with more arcade-like gameplay. It’s fun, even if surface-level at times. To this end, it has a solid, but unremarkable 77 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store itself, it has a slightly less positive score of 3/5 stars.

That said, if this game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is that it isn’t the only game free with all tiers of PlayStation Plus right now. There are also two others.

