PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2026 Revealed

To close out 2025, Sony has today announced the first wave of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of January 2026. All in all, PS Plus subscribers were treated to a great lineup of free games in December. This slate was particularly strong because it included five PlayStation titles that were handed out rather than the usual three that members have come to expect. And while January won’t see another five games given away through PS Plus, the first month of 2026 is still looking quite good on paper.

Revealed today on the PlayStation Blog, the PS Plus free games lineup for January 2026 will include Need For Speed Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. All three games will become available to download beginning next week on January 6th and will remain accessible until February 2nd. Per usual, each game is available to play on PS5, while Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper will also be playable on PS4.

Breaking Down the PS Plus Games Lineup

Need For Speed Unbound is being pitched as the marquee title on PS Plus for January 2026, and it’s understandable why. As the latest entry in the iconic racing franchise, Unbound just released in 2022 and was generally well-received by both critics and players alike. If you’re looking for a racing game to jump into, Unbound is definitely worth giving a look this coming month.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is then the newest game that is joining PS Plus in January, as it only just launched in 2024. This remaster of the Wii-exclusive platformer that hit the scene in 2010 centers around Mickey Mouse as he looks to take on a menacing force known as the Blot. For platforming fans, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is an excellent addition to PS Plus that should not be missed.

Lastly, Core Keeper is likely the most unknown game of January 2026 that is arriving on PS Plus. This open-world survival game sees players sleuthing through caverns and mining materials in the pursuit of leveling up and building a larger base. For fans of games like Stardew Valley, Terraria, and Minecraft, Core Keeper hits a lot of similar notes. While it’s a bit lesser-known, Core Keeper could end up being the breakout hit of PS Plus for this coming month.

