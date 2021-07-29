Abandoned From Blue Box Is Reportedly a New Metal Gear Solid Game

✖

Abandoned may be a new Metal Gear Solid game. This week, Abandoned developer Blue Box Game Studios continued the speculative saga surrounding the game with a teaser that seems to point towards the mystery game being Metal Gear Solid related. Fast-forward, and now Russian journalist and industry insider, Anton Logvinov -- best known for leaking the PC port of Horizon: Zero Dawn -- has confirmed Konami is indeed working on a new installment in the series, and has been for a long time.

"Abandoned looks like Metal Gear Solid 6," said Logvinov. "Well, that is, Konami is working on it. I have known this for a long time, and apparently, someone decided to imitate Kojima's marketing."

Abandoned похоже MGS6. Ну то есть, Konami над ней работает, это я давно знаю, и видимо кто-то решил подражать маркетингу Кодзимы. Так отменят дедушку. Но лучше воссоединение, конечно. — Anton Logvinov (@alogvinov) July 28, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Logvinov clarifies he's not sure if it's a brand new entry in the franchise or just a remake. And it's worth noting that everything here comes through translation, which means vital context and meaning may be getting lost in the translation process. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt.

If Konami is reviving the franchise, it's presumably going to be with a remake rather than a new installment, especially if Kojima is not involved, and he likely isn't.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in a Metal Gear Solid remake or possibly the next installment in the franchise?

