Activision Shareholders Vote to Keep Bobby Kotick on Board of Directors

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will remain on the Board of Directors at the video publisher for at least another year thanks to approval from shareholders. Kotick has been in charge of Activision since the 90s, giving him a long tenure at the Call of Duty publisher. He's famously stated that he doesn't play his own games (but also gone back on that by once saying he played Skylanders with his children) and has drawn ire from gamers for years due to decisions made by the company. Some of that comes from how Call of Duty has been utilized by Activision, how it has put once great developers on the support team for the shooter franchise, and let beloved properties like Tony Hawk fade away. Of course, the most notable point of criticism came last year when the company was hit with numerous lawsuits and investigations regarding misconduct within Activision and how it was all being poorly handled.

Nevertheless, despite Kotick's reputation as a leader of Activision, shareholders have voted to keep him on the Board of Directors for at least another year. Bobby Kotick is currently expected to continue at Activision after Microsoft's acquisition is complete, though that could change at the drop of a hat. As of right now, no one knows for certain what Microsoft's plans are for the company and whether or not Bobby Kotick is in it for the long haul.

He has already been at the company for several decades and although its reputation has been significantly damaged, Activision is one of the most valuable gaming publishers out there thanks to Call of Duty and other key franchises. Many have been seeking the removal or resignation of Kotick since the lawsuits, investigations, and allegations began pouring out in 2021. As of right now, Kotick is expected to stay at the company for at least another year. Shareholders also recently voted to see Activision create annual reports about how the company is handling misconduct within the company. Activision said the vote is non-binding, but will consider making it a reality, though nothing is certain.

