Epic Games Spoils Its Next Free Mystery Game

Recently, the Epic Games Store kicked off its annual Mega Sale, giving players big discounts on some of the largest games of the last few years. Of course, it wouldn't be an Epic Games Store sale without several free games rotating through the shop. The game that kicked off the sale was Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition, which is free to pick up through May 23rd. At that point, a new game will rotate in, and Epic has given fans the largest hint yet about what that game will be. Unfortunately for Surmount fans, it looks like previous rumors that it was going to be next up have been greatly exaggerated.

Next Epic Games Store Freebie Revealed

As mentioned, teasers went live late last week that the next free game might be Surmount, a hardcore roguelike about climbing mountains. With this new tease, it's essentially been confirmed that those rumors were off-base. Instead, it looks like the next free game will be Farming Simulator 22.

The new tease posted to the Epic Games Store Twitter account features a hint in the form of a tractor icon. Players quickly noted that it looked like the tractor in Farming Simulator 22. This was further confirmed by leaker billbil-kun, who posted the original tease that led some to assume Surmount was next up.

Of course, just like with any leak or rumor, you'll want to take this with a grain of salt until Epic announces something official. Remember, the last time a teaser seemed to post a hint, the initial assumption proved incorrect. It seems unlikely that this could be hinting at something else, but you never know with teasers like this. Fortunately, we'll know very soon as the next mystery game will be available on May 23rd.

What's Available in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale?

The Epic Games Store Mega Sale is full of major discounts on several critically acclaimed games. It would be impossible to list the entire catalog of games on sale. However, we've included a list of some of the highlights below. You'll need to head to the official site to see the final price. Here's the list:

EA Sports FC 24

Alan Wake 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto 5

Hogwarts Legacy

Dead Island 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game

Skull and Bones

God of War

The Last of Us Part 2

Spider-Man Remastered

Suicide Squad

The Crew Motorfest

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Spider-Man Miles: Morales

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Remnant 2

Lords of the Fallen

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Dead Space

Mortal Kombat 1

Witchfire

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart

Far Cry 6

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Mega Sale runs through June 13th.