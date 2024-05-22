Hellblade 2 Metacritic Score Revealed as Reviews Come in

After several years of waiting, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 has officially launched and reviews thus far have been mostly positive. In our review, Comicbook.com gave it four out of five stars and called it a narrative "powerhouse." Unfortunately, the combat and puzzles let the game down a bit, though it doesn't take away from the quality of the story. With so many reviews now available, players can get a better idea of the consensus among critics on Metacritic. While the score could change slightly, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 sits at a respectable 82 on Metacritic.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Metacritic Score

(Photo: Xbox)

The bulk of reviews on Metacritic come from the Xbox Series X version of the game. Metacritic has accumulated 84 critical reviews thus far on that platform, which is a solid chunk to draw a consensus. Of those 84 reviews, 60 are classed as positive, 18 are mixed, and only one is listed as negative. That's worth noting because it means Hellblade 2's score is largely agreed upon. Often, you'll see games score in the 80s, but there's a wide swath of scores averaging out to that number. Here, most critics seem to roughly agree about the game's quality, which lets you draw more helpful conclusions.

It's also worth noting that this score means the developers at Ninja Theory have maintained the series's quality through its two entries. The first Hellblade sits at an 81 on Metacritic. Granted, that's on PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One platform holds an 88 rating, but the PlayStation version is the lead version in terms of reviews. Plus, that version came out a year after launch, giving the team time to iron out some of the issues. Either way, it's a positive trend for Ninja Theory. Of course, you'd like to see the Metacritic score improve from game to game, but avoiding a dip in quality is almost as good.

The best news is that if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can pick up Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 at no extra cost. The game launched on the service today as part of what's a relatively strong month for the service. Alongside Hellblade 2, players can pick up Moving Out 2, Humanity, Lords of the Fallen, and more during May. Players without the service can also grab Ninja Theory's latest game on Xbox or PC platforms.