Alan Wake 2 Gets New Update With PS5 Pro Fixes

Remedy Entertainment has released an important new update to Alan Wake 2 for those on PS5 Pro consoles. Since the arrival of the PS5 Pro in early November, Alan Wake 2 has been one of a handful of titles that has struggled to run properly on the new platform. Remedy has since informed fans that it would be looking into a solution for the problem on the latest PlayStation console. Now, a fix has arrived alongside a new feature that will give PS5 Pro owners more control of how they play Alan Wake 2.

Downloadable right now, update 1.2.7 for Alan Wake 2 is a pretty small one. While the patch is available for Xbox and PC as well, most of what it does is tied to the PS5. To that end, Remedy has added an option to completely disable PSSR, which is the biggest feature that the PS5 Pro boasts. Outside of being able to toggle PSSR on or off, the update has also added a new “Balanced” graphical option to go along with improvements to ray tracing and frame rate. Hopefully, these fixes should solve the PS5 Pro trouble that have continued to plague AW2 in recent weeks.

To get a full look at everything that this new Alan Wake 2 update does, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Improvements and Additions

[PS5 Pro] Added a new “Balanced” graphics mode. This mode requires compatible displays that can achieve a 120Hz refresh rate . The Balanced mode combines PS5 Pro Quality mode settings including raytracing with Performance mode resolution. This mode targets 40fps.

Added a new "Balanced" graphics mode. . The Balanced mode combines PS5 Pro Quality mode settings including raytracing with Performance mode resolution. This mode targets 40fps.

[PS5 Pro] Quality and Balanced mode: Adjusted Raytracing settings to achieve a less noisy image.

Quality and Balanced mode: Adjusted Raytracing settings to achieve a less noisy image. [PS5 Pro] Added an option to toggle PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) On/Off.

