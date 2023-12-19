Alan Wake 2 Update Brings Fixes for New Game+, Patch Notes Revealed

Remedy Entertainment has released another new patch for Alan Wake 2 that is aimed at improving New Game+ mode. A little over a week ago, Remedy finally brought NG+ to Alan Wake 2 after constant requests from the game's community. Dubbed "The Final Draft", New Game+ didn't simply give players the chance to play through AW2 once again with all of these previous items, but it also added new story elements that culminated in a different ending from the base game. Now, following fan feedback, another new update for Alan Wake 2 has come about that should make this mode just a bit better than before.

Live now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this new Alan Wake 2 patch is mainly aimed at squashing various bugs that have popped up in New Game+. Some of these fixes are tied to duplicate Charms while another is associated with a manuscript collectible that previously couldn't have been acquired. Lastly, one specific tweak to the base game has also been made that impacted Saga's inventory and the inability to upgrade it at certain locales.

To get a look at everything that has been altered in this new Alan Wake 2 update, you can view the full patch notes at the bottom of the page.

Alan Wake 2 Patch Notes

Global

Fixed an issue where players were unable to pick up inventory capacity upgrades as Saga at Cauldron Lake shore and at the Bright Fall's fishing pier.

New Game Plus