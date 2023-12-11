Alan Wake 2 The Final Draft Update Released, Full Patch Notes

Alan Wake 2 was an immediate hit for developer Remedy Entertainment. The latest game in the Remedy-verse performed incredibly well critically, even picking up several awards at The Game Awards last week, including Best Narrative and Best Game Direction. However, the development wheel hasn't stopped turning over at Remedy, as it announced earlier this month that it was working on a patch to bring New Game Plus to Alan Wake 2. That patch, called The Final Draft, is out today, and not only can players hop back in with all of their equipment from the main save but they'll have several improvements and even a new ending to enjoy.

Obviously, the big selling point of The Final Draft is New Game Plus, but Remedy has also given players access to a new difficulty level called Nightmare, new Manuscript pages and video content, and the previously mentioned new ending. You'll need to have a save that's finished Alan Wake 2, but the game has been out for more than a month, so most players waiting for this update have probably done so. On top of the new content, players will several improvements in performance, stability, visuals, and audio. And of course, there are also several bug fixes to iron out several of the issues players have been facing since Alan Wake 2's launch.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Alan Wake 2: The Final Draft. Alan Wake 2 is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Alan Wake 2: The Final Draft Patch Notes

Alan Wake 2: The Final Draft – New Game Plus update is now out on all platforms!



📝 Read the full update notes here: https://t.co/DDh64jnmOi



📽️ Watch the full trailer here: https://t.co/iFpszVXT8I#alanwake #alanwake2 pic.twitter.com/ghhCZiN9S0 — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) December 11, 2023

We are very happy to say that this update contains the much-leaked New Game Plus content as well as a multitude of fixes and a few performance improvements.

After having cranked out quite a few updates since launch, our next update will be out in 2024 when we have a few much-requested features coming to the game.

Thank you for your patience and the continued support of our game!

New Game Plus mode

New ending

New Nightmare difficulty level

New Manuscript pages and video content

Retain all unlocked videos, Charms and upgrades

NOTE: To access the New Game Plus mode, a completed playthrough of Alan Wake 2 is required. In New Game Plus, you will find the unlocked weapons in the first available shoebox for the character.

Performance

Improved overall quality of the occlusion culling algorithm, improving GPU performance especially on locations with a lot of geometry.

The performance upgrade is most visible in the PlayStation 5 Quality mode, where (incredibly) there are up to 1.8ms improvements. Cauldron Lake should be coughing less.

Optimized HUD UI content setup so rendering the HUD takes less time. This brings between ~0.5-0.7ms improvements to performance.

A few selected tweaks and optimizations for path tracing and rendering.

Improved streaming by removing occasional 10 – 100ms stalls that mostly affected Xbox Series platforms.

Reduced memory usage by 16 MB on all platforms.

[PC] Slightly improved performance on by removing some error diagnostics instrumentation.

Tutorials

Changed when some Tutorials appear in the Tutorials menu.

Added a timeout to the Tutorial about Fadeouts.

Players can now slow down to walking speed while a Tutorial is open.

Tutorial messages are not slowing down player movement speed anymore.

If tutorials are disabled, the player won't be locked in the diorama when the first investigation clue gathering tutorial would take place…

Stability

Fixed several infuriating Lua script errors that made the game more stable and less unpredictable.

Fixed a hang on Xbox that could occur when attempting to suspend the application during launch.

Fixed audio middleware crash on Xbox Series platforms.

Fixed a rare crash that could happen during streaming.

Visuals

Somewhat reduced specular aliasing ("shimmering") on shiny surfaces with a new algorithm.

Improved Trailer Park cinematic lighting.

Improved shadow quality inside the Valhalla Nursing Home to respect the elderly even more.

Flashlight shadows are now prioritized to avoid a blocky look in locations featuring heavy dynamic lights usage.

Fixed (or ruined, depending on your view) the "chameleon chair" visible in front of the sauna. It's not changing color anymore 🙁

Fixed LODs on the hotdog stand.

Fixed a variety of broken or ugly LODs.

Fixed incorrect rendering culling mode on leaf and coffee pot materials to prevent path tracing issues.

Fixed broken materials on the garage building in downtown Bright Falls raising property value.

[PC] Improved quality for low ray-tracing preset, fixing flickering fireflies on character's faces during cinematics.

Audio & localization

Improved overall audio quality on PlayStation 5.

Fixed lip sync being off during the cinematic where Saga and Casey arrive at Cauldron Lake.

Localization fixes for agent Estevez audio lines.

Additional fixes for localized subtitles.

We are still working on the audio sync being off for some players on Xbox Series and expect to address this in our next update.

Global