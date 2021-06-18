Alan Wake Remastered Leaks via Epic Games Store

✖

Amidst reports that developer Remedy Entertainment is working on a sequel to its cult classic action-adventure game Alan Wake, it looks as though the studio might soon be bringing back the original game in an all-new fashion. If a recent leak is to be believed, Alan Wake soon seems like it will be getting the remaster treatment. Unfortunately, if such a leak is accurate, it's not currently known when this new iteration of the game could be releasing.

News of Alan Wake potentially getting remastered comes from the Epic Games Store. Found in a recent database leak, a listing for Alan Wake Remastered was spotted within the metadata for the marketplace. The leak itself didn't contain any other valuable information, though, outside of the name of the game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake listing found on Epic Games Store backend https://t.co/u9G8OE7YNk as well as Alan Wake Remastered https://t.co/MZwo0hbR6u pic.twitter.com/XqU0jhr48I — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 18, 2021

At this point in time, Remedy Entertainment hasn't formally announced that it is working on a remaster of Alan Wake in any capacity. That being said, this is definitely something that the studio (or an outside developer) could be working on. As mentioned before, rumors and reports have been swirling for quite some time now that Alan Wake 2 is a project that is currently in development. And with this in mind, it would make a whole lot of sense for the title to come back in a new capacity to potentially allow all-new fans to play it for the first time ever.

As a whole, Alan Wake is a franchise that hasn't had a new installment come about in close to a decade. While the original game released in 2010, a spin-off known as Alan Wake's American Nightmare later arrived in 2012. In recent years, however, Remedy has shown that it is looking to return to Alan Wake in a pretty major way. The final expansion for Remedy's most recent game, Control, actually tied directly into the events of Alan Wake and saw the titular character making a comeback. It also set up the possibility for a sequel to come about in the future as well.

It remains to be seen if Alan Wake Remastered is actually real, but given the way in which it has leaked, there is a good chance that this project exists in some capacity. If Remedy ever formally announces the title, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Would you play a remastered version of Alan Wake? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.