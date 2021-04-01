Alan Wake 2 Reportedly in Development

✖

In case you missed it, it was announced last year as part of a larger announcement that Control developer Remedy Entertainment had signed a deal to publish its next two multi-platform games with Epic Games. Then, a DLC expansion for Control was essentially a crossover with the world of Alan Wake, which Remedy previously developed. Now? It's being reported that Remedy is actually working on developing Alan Wake 2 as part of the aforementioned deal with Epic Games.

The report comes by way of the typically reliable Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat. Grubb shared on Twitch recently that he had heard that Alan Wake 2 was one of the two video games included in the publishing deal with Epic Games. Given that Remedy has, on the record, stated that it is working on a connected universe of video games, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a new Alan Wake title get announced given the recent Control expansion.

Rumor: Remedy's project that they are doing together with Epic Games is ALAN WAKE 2 according to Game Mess Show mastermind Jeff Grubb Full episode: https://t.co/iWY1RjyBs6 pic.twitter.com/cMzTKgMvv2 — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 31, 2021

"For over 10 years, we’ve had a crazy dream," said Remedy creative director Sam Lake last year. "The idea that the tales told in some of our games would be connected to each other, a connected world of stories and events with shared characters and lore. Each game is a stand-alone experience, but each game is also a doorway into a larger universe with exciting opportunities for crossover events."

At this point, Remedy has not officially announced exactly what video games are part of the Epic Games deal beyond it being the next two, so there is no official word on whether Alan Wake 2 is really in development. The developer's most recent video game, Control, is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch as a cloud-based version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the developer right here.

What do you think about the report that Alan Wake 2 is part of Remedy's publishing deal with Epic Games? Are you interested in a sequel to the classic video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Eurogamer]