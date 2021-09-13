Alan Wake Remastered Won’t Include the Original’s Product Placement

The upcoming video game Alan Wake Remastered — set to launch on October 5th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC — is notably making a bunch of improvements to the video game, but it also appears that the title will also cut a small amount of controversial content for the new version’s release. More specifically, it has been confirmed that Alan Wake Remastered will no longer feature the product placement for the likes of Verizon and Energizer that was once prominently included.

A PR representative confirmed to Screen Rant that none of the deals previously in place at the time Alan Wake initially released are active, and as such, the product placement and branding for Verizon, Energizer, Lincoln, and Ford has all been removed. Given how out of place the original product placement could seem, it seems like an overall positive improvement for Bright Falls.

“Some of you first met Alan Wake in the AWE expansion of Control, another game set in the Remedy Connected Universe,” a PlayStation blog post about the remaster from Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, reads in part. “There we shed some light on Wake’s long-dormant mystery in the dark depths. We learned that the strange events in Alan Wake had been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Control as an “Altered World Event” – a crisis caused by dangerous paranatural forces seeping through into our reality. This was how the story of Alan Wake was perceived through the lens of the story of Control. Both Control and Alan Wake exist in the same world, the events of one story tying into the other. Now, we’ve taken the writer’s origin story to a new generation of brave players.”

As noted above, Alan Wake Remastered is set to launch on October 5th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. No official release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Alan Wake franchise right here.

