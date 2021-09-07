Alan Wake Remastered Announced

✖

Remedy Entertainment has officially announced Alan Wake Remastered. The title, which leaked prior to the actual reveal, is set to launch this fall for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The official announcement was made in an open letter on the longtime Alan Wake and Remedy Entertainment fansite The Sudden Stop by Alan Wake Remastered creative director Sam Lake.

More specifically, Alan Wake Remastered will include the main game as well as two expansions, The Signal and The Writer, with newly rendered 4K visuals and commentary from Lake. It was also confirmed that the character model for Alan Wake and the cinematics have been "updated and improved" for the new remaster with "choice next-generation upgrades." It remains to be seen exactly what that all looks like, of course. Notably, Alan Wake Remastered marks the first time that the video game will be available on PlayStation consoles as it was previously released for Xbox 360 in 2010 and PC years after that.

We can't thank you enough for the love and support you've shown #AlanWake these 11 years… but I can try. I wrote you a letter on our lovely, long-time fan site, @TheSuddenStop. Welcome to Bright Falls, again, for the first time. ❤️ 🔦 This is for you. https://t.co/XasoyzjttL pic.twitter.com/SSSBRWpCwm — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) September 7, 2021

"Alan Wake Remastered is the original experience you fell in love with all those years ago," says Lake in the open letter on The Sudden Stop. "We did not want to change that. But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades."

As noted above, Alan Wake Remastered is set to launch this fall for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. No official release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Alan Wake franchise right here.

