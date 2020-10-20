Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Streaming Among Us on Twitch With Pokimane and Hasanabi Tonight

✖

Starting at 9 p.m. ET, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be streaming Among Us with a number of Twitch streamers, including Pokimane, Hasanabi, and more. The congresswoman has never played the game before, but reached out to Twitter yesterday to see if anyone would be interested in streaming the game to promote voting. Among Us has seen a massive spike in interest over the last few months, quickly becoming one of the hottest games on Twitch. Given the general interest surrounding the game, and the fact that early voting for the U.S. elections is seeing record turnouts, the timing couldn't be better!

At this time, it's unclear who else will be joining Ocasio-Cortez, but the congresswoman's initial Tweet about the game received a heavy amount of attention from streamers. While the congresswoman is new to Among Us, she has frequently discussed her passion for gaming. Earlier this year, the congresswoman reached out on Twitter to find Animal Crossing: New Horizons players that she could visit in the game. Ocasio-Cortez has also discussed her love for Nintendo 64 games, including Pokemon Snap.

Join me, @pokimanelol, @hasanthehun, & more on Twitch TONIGHT as we help folks make a voting plan at https://t.co/TskRLfhCt3 and officially declare orange sus on Among Us 🍊 Tune in 9pm tonight at https://t.co/nZap5fuerN https://t.co/HeKMeDDjXf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2020

Originally released in 2018, Among Us struggled to find a wider audience until recently, when streamers started playing the game on Twitch. In Among Us, players take on the role of either a Crewmate, or an Imposter. While Crewmates work together to achieve their goals, Imposters actively work against the team, in secret. A big part of the game involves players gathering together to vote on which characters are secretly Imposters in disguise. Once a decision has been made, the selection is ejected into space. While none of the candidates in the U.S. elections will face a similar fate, the game's take on democracy should lend itself well to the theme of Ocasio-Cortez's stream tonight!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here. Ocasio-Cortez's Twitch stream can be found right here.

Are you a fan of Among Us? Do you plan on tuning in to watch the stream? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!