Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Play Among Us on Twitch, Pokimane, Xavier Woods & More Interested

✖

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter today to find players interested in playing and streaming Among Us with the congresswoman on Twitch. Ocasio-Cortez admitted in the Tweet that she has yet to play the game, but is interested in doing so as a way of promoting voting. The Tweet garnered major attention from Pokimane, DrLupo, Xavier Woods, and many other notable names. Given the major popularity surrounding Among Us over the last few months, it certainly makes a lot of sense, and it could lead to major interest from users of the platform. The original Tweet from Ocasio-Cortez can be found embedded below.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez has previously showcased her passion for gaming. Earlier this year, the congresswoman reached out to Animal Crossing: New Horizons players about visiting their islands in the game. Ocasio-Cortez was inundated with requests, as a result. It's certainly unsurprising to see her branching out to Among Us, given the explosion in popularity the game has seen over the last few months!

While Among Us only started to get big over the last few months, the game initially released in 2018. Twitch streamers discovered the game during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a surge in popularity. Since then, Among Us has inspired a ton of fan art across social media, and developer InnerSloth actually cancelled plans for a sequel, electing instead to continue supporting the game in its current form.

With early voting already underway in the U.S., an Among Us stream certainly seems like a good way to make voters aware of how to vote, and what some of the issues are in the current election cycle. It remains to be seen what kind of interest there might be for the stream, but if Ocasio-Cortez's mentions following the pitch are any indication, there could be a lot of people tuning in for this broadcast! Ocasio-Cortez's Twitch stream can be found right here.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Among Us? Do you plan on tuning in to watch the stream? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!