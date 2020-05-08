Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants to Visit Your Animal Crossing Island

It's safe to say that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is quickly becoming one of the biggest games in the world. Nintendo's laid-back life-sim has proven to be a huge hit over the last few weeks, exploding in popularity on social media. Even celebrities have started creating their own islands, and visiting those of other players. The latest such example is congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter today to say that she would like to visit the towns of other Animal Crossing players, but admitted that she was fairly new to the whole thing. It's certainly an interesting window into how much the game has grown in popularity!

In order to make it easier for players to interact with the congresswoman, she has opened her DMs on Twitter. According to Ocasio-Cortez, this is the first time she has made herself this available on the platform since the Mark Zuckerberg hearing. She has apparently already been inundated with requests, however, causing her to force close the app after it began having difficulties.

In follow-up tweets, Ocasio-Cortez has shown that she's already visited the islands of some players, where she has exchanged fruit and signed bulletin notes using the Switch touchscreen. Gary Whitta, who hosts Animal Talking on Twitch, has already reached out to the congresswoman about appearing on the show, and Ocasio-Cortez replied that it's "funny and bizarre enough" to be of interest to her. It will be interesting to see if she takes Whitta up on the offer!

Hi there! Very new to this. I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board. Can I do that? If so, how? Should I open my DMs for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing for the Dodo codes?? https://t.co/pQlm0ES1cM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

Celebrity Animal Crossing players have already had some unique interactions with the rest of the game's community. While these interactions might seem minor to some, they clearly mean a lot to others, particularly now, when social interactions are at a bit of a premium. While Ocasio-Cortez seems to be the first politician openly visiting the towns of Animal Crossing players, it seems unlikely that she'll be the last. Perhaps visiting Animal Crossing towns will become the next "kissing babies!"

