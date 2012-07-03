Amazing Spider-Man Game Facebook Page Hacked and Posts NSFW Content

✖

Activision's Facebook page for its The Amazing Spider-Man games has been hacked and has been posting some... less than savory content for a page dedicated to Marvel's beloved wall-crawler. For nearly 15 years, Activision was the sole publisher of Spider-Man games on consoles. The publisher had a pretty amazing run, spawning the iconic movie tie-in game for Spider-Man 2 and a bunch of other classics like Web of Shadows, Ultimate Spider-Man, and many more. At the end of the publisher's run with the character, it published two games to tie-in with Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man movies. The games were ultimately unimpressive following other games like the Batman: Arkham series and Sony's plans to reboot Spider-Man with Marvel after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn't meet expectations resulted in Activision giving up the IP. Now, we have Insomniac's Spider-Man games which have been a major hit, but it seems Activision's Facebook page for the Spider-Man games has been resurrected.

The Facebook page for The Amazing Spider-Man games has just shy of 450k followers and has been inactive since June 2014, shortly after the release of the last game. Earlier today, the account began posting again and it became clear that The Amazing Spider-Man game account was hacked. The hackers used the Facebook Story feature and posted pictures of women in revealing clothing with text that told viewers to "swipe up" on a link. The links took us to a blog with posts about Iron Man and famous American actresses. We've reached out to Activision for comment and will update this article if they respond. Given the nature of these posts, we don't recommend clicking the links as they may endanger your Facebook account.

It's not totally unheard of for a company's social media account to be hacked, but this is one of the weirdest incidents of such a thing. It's likely that these posts will be taken down if Activision still has access to this account. Either way, the posts should expire within 24 hours of being posted due to the nature of the Facebook Story feature.

