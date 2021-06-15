Amazon Hosting Buy Two, Get One Free Video Game Sale

✖

Gaming can be an expensive hobby, so any opportunity to get video games cheaper is a welcome one. This week, Amazon is helping gamers out with a massive buy 2, get 1 free sale. The sale includes a number of recent games, including titles for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For gamers that have been holding out on picking some of these titles up, this just might be the perfect opportunity to finally take the plunge. It's unclear exactly how long the sale will last, so gamers will want to act sooner, rather than later!

Below is a sampling of some of the games included in the deal:

Biomutant Standard Edition- PS4, Xbox, PC

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time- Switch

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power- Switch

Five Nights at Freddy's: The Core Collection- PS4, Xbox, Switch

Hades- Switch

Maneater- Switch, PS5, Xbox

Mass Effect Legendary Edition- PS4, Xbox

Nier Replicant- PS4, Xbox

Resident Evil Village- Xbox

Rust- PS4

Many more games can be found at Amazon's official page for the sale, which can be found right here. All in all, this is a nice collection of games, many of which came out quite recently! There's also a lot of quality on the list. Resident Evil Village and Nier Replicant both recently received strong reviews from ComicBook.com, which can be found here and here. Everyone has different preferences when it comes to video games, but most gamers should find some titles to enjoy from this sale!

E3 2021 has already given fans a number of new games to be excited about, many of which will release later this year. This sale won't help ease the wallet pain that will be brought on as a result, but the money saved on buying these games during Amazon's sale can then be banked for future games, like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. It's worth noting that a number of books and DVDs are also included in the sale, as well.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this Amazon video game sale? Which games do you plan on snagging? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!