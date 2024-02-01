Amazon Reveals Free Prime Gaming Games for February

Amazon's Prime Gaming subscribers are getting Fallout and six more PC games in February through the Epic Games Store and other launchers. The slate of free Prime Gaming games for next month that includes the very first Fallout game and more was revealed right on schedule this week at the start of the month with those games and several more in-game freebies detailed. The first of those games is available right now with the rest getting staggered releases until February 29th.

As the headliner of the free Amazon Prime Gaming games for February, Fallout kicks off the month just as it kicked what's now that acclaimed Fallout series overall. Another game, Breakout Recharged, is available right now, too, to put a new spin on a classic formula.

The schedule for when Amazon's free Prime Gaming games for the month will be given away can be found below along with more info on each of the games that you can claim in February as well as what launchers you'll need to play these free games.

Fallout

February 1st via GOG

"You've just unearthed the classic post-apocalyptic role-playing game that revitalized the entire CRPG genre. The Fallout® SPECIAL system allows drastically different types of characters, meaningful decisions and development that puts you in complete control. Explore the devastated ruins of a golden age civilization. Talk, sneak or fight your way past mutants, gangsters and robotic adversaries. Make the right decisions or you could end up as another fallen hero in the wastelands..."

Breakout Recharged

February 1st via Epic Games Store

The original brick breaker returns with its toughest challenge yet. Survive as long as you can in arcade or take on one of 50 challenges picking up game-changing power-ups along the way.

Missile Command: Recharged

February 8th via Epic Games Store

"Missile Command: Recharged takes the classic arcade game and adds several layers of oomph and pizzaz. This revamped take on the classic introduces more power-ups, new enemies, and a suite of challenges that limit the number of counter-defenses at your disposal – not to mention co-op across all game modes! An amazing new soundtrack from the incomparable Megan McDuffee perfectly complements the gameplay and adds depth and variety. Of course, you could also test your skills against players across the globe in the 32 challenge levels or the classic endless Arcade mode."

Criminal Archives: Alphabetic Murders – Collector's Edition

February 15th via Legacy Games Code

"Enjoy thrilling police investigation 'Alphabetic Murders' of 'Criminal Archives' detective games series! The difference between a good detective and a bad detective is strength of character and the ability to act without thinking for more than 5 seconds. Do you possess these qualities?"

Tempest 4000

February 15th via Amazon Games App

"Tempest 4000 is a visually stunning, action-packed tube shooter based on the classic hit arcade game, Tempest. Developed by legendary game designer, Jeff Minter, Tempest 4000 remains faithful to the original fast-paced gameplay by putting you in control of the Claw, a powerful spacecraft equipped to destroy deadly creatures and other obstructions with rapid-fire shots on vibrant geometric prisms."

Blade Assault

February 22nd via Amazon Games App

"Blade Assault is a 2D action rogue-lite platformer with beautiful pixel art set in a desolate sci-fi world. Fight against the corrupt military of Esperanza as part of the resistance force of the Undercity. Bring the corrupt to justice by becoming stronger and fighting alongside your trusty comrades."

Gravitar: Recharged

February 29th via Epic Games Store

"The cult classic Gravitar has been Recharged. Complete missions in each solar system, navigating a variety of challenging environments, each with varying levels of gravity that will test your skills as a pilot before unlocking new solar systems to explore."