Tencent Reportedly Seeking to Purchase Dungeons & Dragons Video Game Rights From Hasbro

A bombshell report claims that a Chinese media company is seeking to purchase the iconic Dungeons & Dragons brand, or at least some part of it, from Hasbro. Speed Daily, a Chinese media site, is reporting that Tencent, a Chinese conglomerate company that owns Riot Games and has ownership shares in Epic Games, Fatshark Games, and several other game companies, is looking to purchase the Dungeons & Dragons IP from Hasbro or alternatively is seeking to purchase some kind of exclusive rights to make Dungeons & Dragons video games. A translation of the report can be found on English site Pan Daily.

Per the report, Hasbro reached out to Larian Studios about potentially acquiring the Dungeons & Dragons IP after the success of Baldur's Gate 3. While Larian had insufficient funds for a transaction, it served as an intermediary between Hasbro and Tencent, as Tencent is a minority investor in Larian Studios. The report notes that Hasbro is pursuing the acquisition because of the company's recent struggles, which has led to operating losses and job cuts across the company.

While the report appears legitimate (Speed Daily cites Snow Leopard Financial as its source, and that same source has provided early reporting on several other bits of Tencent news mostly focused on the Chinese market), it's unclear whether Tencent is seeking to outright purchase Dungeons & Dragons or simply acquire some kind of exclusive rights to make video games based on Dungeons & Dragons. The report notes that IEG Global, a subsidiary of Tencent, is seeking to acquire a "series of rights" including adaptation rights for Dungeons & Dragons. The report also notes that Tencent has struggled with licensed IPs in the past, including high copyright fees, long-term revenue sharing, and restrictions from the IP owner. Tencent may be pursuing the purchase of a master license for Dungeons & Dragons to clear some of those hurdles and pursue more high-profile video games like Baldur's Gate 3.

However, there appears to be some ambiguity to what exactly Tencent is seeking, given the report's focus on video game rights. Tencent's typical course of business is to purchase ownership in a game studio as opposed to purchasing IPs outright. A purchase of the Dungeons & Dragons IP would be a first for Tencent, although the company has come under scrutiny from the Chinese government and saw its valuation plummet after a Chinese crackdown on online gaming. We'll also note that the report is almost a point for point re-telling of a Roll for Combat video posted earlier this month, which also adds some suspicion to the report.

ComicBook.com has reached out to Hasbro (via Wizards of the Coast,) Tencent, and Larian Studios for comment on the new report.