New Game of Thrones Game Coming Soon

A new Game of Thrones game will be available for pre-order next week. CMON has announced that it will launch the Gamefound campaign for A Song of Ice and Fire: Tactics on February 8th. The new game is a "skirmish game that recreates iconic battles set in Westeros." Unlike CMON's A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniature Game, Tactics will focus on smaller armies and battles, with players trying to complete different objectives based on the battle. CMON has announced two "Skirmish Sets" for Tactics - one focused on the Battle of the Trident and a Drogon's Fury set that features Drogon attacking Harrenhal as a massive terrain piece. No price point has been announced for the game.

In design diaries posted to CMON's website, players will spend a set amount of coins to assemble and equip their warband. Players will then get the same amount of coins to spend during the battle, which they can use to activate their characters and use their abilities. While the copper coins in a player's warchest are replenished every round, the more expensive silver stags (that are used to activate champion's abilities) and gold dragons (which can be used to score extra victory points by heroes) can only be used once.

CMON has published its A Song of Ice and Fire Tabletop Miniatures Game since 2020. That game focuses on larger armies, with players building armies made up of a combination of individual characters and larger units made up of multiple characters. In addition to traditional tabletop skirmishes, the game also features an intrigue board that allows characters like Tyrion Lannister or Catelyn Stark to influence the overall flow of battle.