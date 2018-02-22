Amazon Networking Gear Sale Includes $100 Off a Super Popular Gaming Router

Amazon is currently running a one-day sale on storage and networking gear that includes quite a few spectacular deals, but we would have to put the $100 discount on the Asus RT-AC88U AC3100 WiFi Dual-Band Gigabit Router at the top of that list. You can grab it here for $199.99 while supplies (or the sale) lasts. It has over 16K reviews at 4-out-of-5 stars, so it’s definitely been battle-tested. The full list of features includes:

Dual-band with the latest 802.11ac 4×4 technology for up to 3167 Mbps throughput

Built-in access to WTFast Gamers Private Network (GPN) delivers low, stable ping times

AiProtection Powered by Trend Micro provides multi-stage vulnerability protection and prevention

AiMesh Supported – Connect your RT-AC88U to other compatible ASUS routers to create a powerful and flexible whole-home Wi-Fi network

1024-QAM technology – 80% faster 5 GHz at up to 2100 Mbps, 66% faster 2.4 GHz at up to 1000 Mbps

33% greater 2.4 GHz coverage with a 4-transmit, 4-receive (4T4R) antenna design, able to reach our widest-ever coverage up to 5000 square feet

Expansive Connectivity Options: with exclusively has 8 x Gigabit LAN ports for up to eight Ethernet-compatible devices to connect simultaneously

Powerful 1.4 GHz dual-core processor, Faster USB data transfers enjoy up to over 100 MB/s speed and the router download/upload speed (WAN-LAN throughput) up to 1.8 Gbps

Smart Connect- Automatically chooses the best band available for you,Dimensions:11.8 x 7.4 x 3.3 ~ inch (WxDxH)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other top deals from the Amazon storage and networking sale include:

• Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0: $76 – 37% off

• NETGEAR AC1200 WiFi Range Extender – Essentials Edition: $29.99 with coupon

• Toshiba Canvio Connect II 1TB Portable Hard Drive: $40.59 – 23% off

• TRENDnet 16-Port Unmanaged Gigabit GREENnet Desktop Metal Housing Switch: $49.99 – 29% off

• Linksys WHW0301 Velop Tri-band Whole Home WiFi Mesh Node: $135.20 – 32% off

There are a lot more deals where this came from so head on over to the Amazon storage and networking sale to grab what you need before the clock strikes midnight!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.