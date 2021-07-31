Amazon Prime Subscribers Get Battlefield 5 and 7 More Free Games in August

✖

If you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime, you’ve likely gotten used to months and months of free games by now. Those game giveaways will continue in August with Amazon’s Prime Gaming service being the latest to join the ranks of those who are giving out Battlefield V and more for free ahead of the release of Battlefield 2042. Battlefield V is indeed the headliner for August’s selection of free games, but there are also seven more titles being given away, too, if you already have the Battlefield game or want to try something different.

The Battlefield V giveaway starts on August 2nd with the game set to be available through the service until October 1st. There are multiple editions of the game out there, but for this offer, you’ll only be able to redeem the Standard Edition.

Look what's in store for August with #PrimeGaming! 👑 You'll be able to claim a copy of @Battlefield V, Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis, and a ton more free games, along with drops for your favorite games 🙌 What are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/q4Vj6VPxsm — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) July 29, 2021

Alongside the Battlefield game, other titles like an Indiana Jones game and two related games, A Normal Lost Phone and Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story, will also be available. The full list of free games Amazon Prime subscribers get next month can be found below:

Amazon Prime’s Free Games for August

Battlefield V

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Metamorphosis

A Normal Lost Phone

Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story

Planet Alpha

Secret Files: Tunguska

Lost Horizon 2

The video included in the tweet above also shows off some of the other incentives Prime subscribers get beyond just adding free games to their libraries. Amazon frequently offers in-game incentives like loot and more, and the same is true for August. Bonuses in Genshin Impact, Legends of Runeterra, Fall Guys, and Rainbow Six Siege are among some of the benefits of being a Prime member next month. Those incentives cycle out frequently, however, so be sure to check when they expire to make sure you’re not missing out on something that motivated you to subscribe or stay subscribed in the first place.

Battlefield 1 is still available for free through Amazon Prime, too, but that offer won’t last much longer, so grab that PC game while you can before picking up Battlefield V.