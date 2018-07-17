Amazon Prime Day: Buy 6 Months of Xbox Game Pass, Get 3 More Free

If you haven’t checked out the Xbox Game Pass program yet, it’s an extraordinary value. You get access to over 100 games monthly on the service for download and play on your Xbox One or Windows PC including new releases like State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and Warhammer: Vermintide II. But now, in the midst of all these Amazon Prime Day deals, there’s a chance for you to get a great deal on a subscription.

Right now Amazon has a package deal for Xbox Game Pass for $59.99, which you can redeem and use immediately. What’s more, normally the membership is usually just for six months. However, since this is an Amazon Prime Day deal, you’ll actually get nine months’ worth of membership for that price. So you get three months free!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here the details for the service in case you’re not familiar with it. Also, you can use it for either Xbox One or Windows 10, provided that your computer meets the specifications for the program:

Get unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for one low price

Play highly-anticipated new games like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 the day they’re released

Experience a huge variety of games from every genre, plus blockbusters and critically acclaimed indie titles

Enjoy new additions to the Xbox Game Pass catalog every month — you’ll always have something new to play

Download and discover titles you’ve always wanted to play, and revisit favorites that you’ve been missing

It’s unknown just how long this offer will be available so you might want to jump quick. Also, keep in mind this package will also get you access to upcoming games like Forza Horizon 4, which become day one releases with the service.

And there’s a lot to play in the meantime, including indie titles, the just-added sports hit Rocket League, and a variety of AAA games, both old and new alike. So if you think you don’t have any games to play on the service, think again.

Xbox Game Pass is available now for PC and Xbox One.

(NOTE: clicking on the link above may earn WWG a small commission. We appreciate your support!)