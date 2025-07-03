Dead by Daylight Update Has Already Changed Springtrap

Developer and publisher Behaviour Interactive’s multiplayer horror game, Dead by Daylight, is consistently one of the most played games on Steam (currently sitting in the top 20 according to SteamDB). As such, the company consistently adds brand-new content to the game to keep the scares fresh for players around the globe, as well as make adjustments to smooth out some of the rough edges that may occur when adding new ways to play the game. The latest Dead by Daylight update is of the latter, as it has already made changes to one of its most recent killer additions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That killer is none other than Five Nights at Freddy’s own Springtrap, known as The Animatronic in Dead by Daylight. The latest update, which focuses on bug fixes and gameplay adjustments, adds some nerfs and buffs to the killer. Specifically, Security Guard’s Badge, Streamers, and Bonnie’s Guitar Strings all get nerfs. However, Party Hat, Foxy’s Hook, and Endo CPU all get buffs, making them solid add-ons for the killer.

Here are the full patch notes for Dead by Daylight Update 9.0.2:

The Animatronic Add-Ons

• Security Guard’s Badge

Decreased effect to 25% (was 50%)

• Streamers

Decreased effect to 15% (was 20%)

• Party Hat

Increased duration to -20% (was -50%)

• Bonnie’s Guitar Strings

Decreased undetectable duration to -100% (was -50%)

• Foxy’s Hook

Increased duration to 6 seconds (was 3s)

• Endo CPU

Increased break speeds to 40% (was 25%)

Bug Fixes

Anniversary Event

The Dark Lord can no longer see Invitation Orbs of Survivors while in Bat form.

The VFX of the ”Endure any Stun” Ability no longer triggers when the Killer is stunned by Decisive Strike.

Fixed an issue that caused the remote hook SFX to remains active when the killer holds the ability then looks away from a hook.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused The Ghoul to be missing its grunts at the start of the Trial when using the Legendary Outfit Rize Kamishiro.

Fixed an issue where the male and female breathing SFX played simultaneously when switching from The Legion’s Subliminal Menace (Frank) customization to any female Legion customization.

Bots

Fixed an issue that caused Survivor Bots to be unable to rotate their camera vertically.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivor Bots to stay stuck trying to reveal the Animatronic when below or over the Security Door.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor’s left arm pointing emote to not animate properly.

The Nightmare’s Dream Pallets now consistently play the rupturing animation in the POV of Survivors.

The Artist’s Dire crow acceleration speed is now consistent when fired at different angles.

The Artist’s Dire crow projectiles no longer miss moving survivors.

The Artist’s Dire crows now correctly reduce a health state on a survivor with a swarm, instead of triggering killer instinct.

The Artist no longer jitters when pressing the Power Button twice in quick succession.

Pressing M2 multiple times as The Artist no longer causes stuttering for the killer’s power.

The Ghoul can no longer use another “Kagune Leap” after being pallet stunned while performing a “grab-attack”.

Survivors are no longer temporarily stuck in an animation while dropping a pallet during The Ghoul’s grab-attack.

Fixed an issue where The Ghoul’s Enraged Mode bonus cooldown was not applied to any actions.

Fixed an issue where occasionally The Ghoul’s camera POV moved rapidly and aggressively when grabbing Survivors with the power.

The Nurse no longer stutters when blinks are cancelled by the Server.

Fixed an issue where The Legion did not lose equipped add-ons after a match.

Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph was invisible during the idle animation with the Deep Sea outfit equipped on low graphic settings.

The Animatronic

Security Door enter animation/audio now plays for the Killer when a Survivor enters a security door, regardless of Killer’s facing direction.

The Animatronic’s Oblivious and Broken Icons now appear when spectating a Survivor affected by the “Office Phone” add-on.

The Animatronic’s Axe Grab power icon no longer stays dim and transparent while in range as the Spectator.

The Killer can now perform the “Grab Axe” animation when affected Survivors drop their equipped item

The Animatronic’s “Camera disabled” text no longer stays after Security Camera is enabled.

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue to prevent Survivors being able to stand on the bench and chandelier in the Father Campbell’s Chapel map

Fixed an issue in The Macmillan Estate Realm where an invisible collision around the shack prevented players navigation

Fixed an issue in The Suffocation Pit map where The Knight’s guard would have issue navigating a ramp

Fixed an issue in Treatment Theatre where the Knight’s guard would have issues vaulting windows

Fixed an issue in The Macmillan Estate Realm where a placeholder tile would spawn in the maps

Fixed issues in The Underground Complex where The Nightmare could not launch its powers through some walls

Fixed an issue in Haddonfield where The Animatronics could not interrupt a survivor when interacting with the security room door

Perks

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong percentage to be shown in Up The Ante’s description.

Platforms

Fixed an issue that caused Steam players to be stuck on the Initialization screen when joining a match

Quests

Fixed an issue that caused Rift Pass / Week6 / Be Chased FOR 200 SECONDS to be unable to complete.

Fixed an issue that caused Challenge ‘I want it, I got it’ in Tome 15 to be unable to complete.

Known Issues