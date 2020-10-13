Playstation Prime Day Deal Is a Must-Have For PS4 & PS5 Fans

✖

Amazon has revealed a new Amazon Prime deal that's a must-have for PS4 and PS5 players. Amazon Prime Day is packing some serious deals this year, including one involving PlayStation Now, which almost never goes on sale. Over on Amazon, PlayStation Now is currently listed at $60, its normal price, but it's actually not this expensive for Prime members. If you add the 12-month subscription to your cart, you will find it's currently discounted.

As a result, you can currently nab 12 months of PlayStation Now -- which normally costs $60 -- for just $41.99. That's roughly $18 in savings. Now if this was a game, $18 in savings wouldn't be that noteworthy, but for something like PlayStation Now, this is cheap. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find PlayStation Now cheaper. Unlike Xbox Game Pass, which Microsoft practically gives away, PlayStation Now rarely goes on sale.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long exactly the deal will be on offer, so be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later if you're interested.

For those that don't know: PlayStation Now is PlayStation's versions of the Xbox Game Pass. As a subscriber, you can stream and download a huge, constantly evolving library of PS4 and PS3 games.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how PlayStation Now will be implemented with the PS5, but we know the service will continue with the next-gen PlayStation console.

Of course, this isn't the only PlayStation deal over on Amazon for Amazon Prime Day. There are similar deals for PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Store cards, which you can check out right here.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on both the PS4 and PS5 -- click here or check out the links below:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.