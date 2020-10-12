Prime Day 2020: Get 25% Back on Gaming Gift Cards and Memberships With Prime Card

As noted in our Prime Day 2020 guide, having an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card is a no-brainer if you're a Prime member. You'll get 5% back on pretty much everything Amazon sells, and when big events like Prime Day roll around, they like to toss in extra benefits for cardholders. This year one of those benefits is a whopping 25% back on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox gift cards, as well as memberships like PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and more.

First off, if you don't have a Prime Card, you can apply for a Reward Visa Signature Card here or an Amazon Store Card here (you'll even get a $100 bonus with approval on the Signature Card until October 31st). The Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox cards that are eligible for the 25% back offer can be found here. The funds you earn from this sale will be credited to your account for use on future Amazon purchases - even the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Note that you can use Xbox gift card credit on the Microsoft store to purchase an Xbox Series X. We also suggest holding off on using your Prime Card bonus on PlayStation Plus and Xbox memberships as there is a good chance that they will be discounted during the Prime Day event on October 13th and 14th. Amazon's Prime Card bonus offers are valid until October 18th. As for Nintendo Switch Online, Amazon notes that you will be able to save 36% on a 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership with a bonus SanDisk 128GB Memory Card during Prime Day.

You can check out the rest of Amazon's Prime Card bonus offers right here. In addition to the digital gaming cards, you can also get 10-25% back on select electronics, Ring products, select toys, and more.

You can check out more of our Amazon Prime Day 2020 coverage below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.