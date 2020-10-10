PlayStation Confirms Major PS5 Feature Won't Work at Launch

✖

PlayStation has confirmed a major PS5 feature won't work when the console releases next month. For the PS5, Sony is investing big in audio, which is a shrewd investment. Not only is audio key to immersion and competitive play, but it's an area gaming has largely ignored, mostly to keep costs down. However, Sony has big plans in the audio space for the PS5, however, not all of it will be ready come launch.

Sony has confirmed that with the PS5, you will be able to experience 3D audio with many headphones already on the market and compatible with the PS4, even if they don't support 3D audio themselves, courtesy of a USB connection to the console or by plugging said heapdhones into the DualSense wireless controller's 3.5mm headset jack.

That said, TV speaker, virtual surround sound won't be available at the launch of the PS5. In other words, if you don't have headphones, you won't be getting 3D audio at the launch of the PS5. Of course, if you aren't using headphones, then you probably don't care about 3D audio to begin with, so the lack of TV speaker 3D audio won't be a very big deal.

While Sony confirms it's still working on the feature, and that it will indeed come to the console, for now, this is as specific as Sony is getting. In other words, while we know the feature is coming, we have no clue when it's coming.

"Headphone audio is the current gold standard for 3D Audio on PS5, as Mark Cerny mentioned in his 'Road to PS5' talk in March," said Sony over on the PlayStation Blog " We’re also in the process of working on virtual surround sound through speakers that are built into TVs. Although TV speaker virtual surround sound won’t be available on launch day for PS5, it’s still a feature we are extremely excited about, and our engineers are hard at work on bringing it to PS5 in the future."

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide on November 12, priced at $400 or $500 depending on what version you acquire. For more coverage on the next-gen console -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: